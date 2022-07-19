Marcos Guilherme reveals that he refused foreign proposals in the interest of São Paulo

Marcos Guilherme was officially presented this Monday, at CT da Barra Funda, as a new reinforcement for São Paulo. The striker signed a contract valid only until the end of the current season, with the option of extending the contract if he reaches some goals, refusing financially more attractive foreign offers.

ALSO READ: Rogério Ceni is the coach who most promoted debuts of base athletes in a year

Upon receiving the number 95 shirt, the year of his birth, Marcos Guilherme made a point of granting a press conference with it in his body, since he has already assumed he is a São Paulo fan on several occasions.

“I confess that at first my personal objective was to leave Brazil, not to stay, because I was free in the market and with a very good option for me financially and in my career. But São Paulo appeared from one day to the next, and then the heart speaks louder. I adapted to the financial issue, I gave up a lot to be here, but I think that all the affection and history I have with São Paulo, not only as a player, but as a child as well, weighed heavily.”, said Marcos Guilherme.

“Today is a very special day for me, with the presence of my family as well. It’s even difficult to speak, to express in words what I feel right now. Thank you to the board, to the São Paulo fan“, commented the striker, moved by the presence of his wife and children in the CT of Barra Funda.

The striker arrives at São Paulo free of charge. Marcos Guilherme terminated his contract with Internacional and, free on the market, didn’t think much about accepting Tricolor’s unexpected proposal.

“As soon as São Paulo arrived, the negotiation lasted a day or two at most, it was fast. As I told Muricy and Rui [Costa, executivo de futebol], there’s no way you can’t say yes to São Paulo, there’s no way to refuse, it was very fast. I’m here to add, a dream of mine is to be champion for São Paulo and I hope we get it this year”, he continued.

The tendency is for Marcos Guilherme to be available to Rogério Ceni for next Wednesday’s duel, against Internacional, in Beira-Rio. The striker has not yet had his name published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), but his regularization should take place by Tuesday.

São Paulo, Marcos Guilherme, Proposals, Estrangeiras, SPFC