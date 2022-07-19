Marília Mendonça’s son comes up with a R$5,000 toy: “beautiful”

The son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff appears with a luxurious toy

the singer’s son Marília Mendonça appeared having fun with a very luxurious toy. The artist who left early left only one heir. Little Leo was only one year old when it all happened. He was born from the famous old relationship with the singer, Murilo Huff.

The Queen of Sofrência and the artist had a relationship marked by endings and reconciliations. Even when they weren’t together as a couple, they both cherished a good relationship, especially after the baby was born.

Leo is now two years old. The boy’s custody was shared between his maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira, and the father. The singer’s mother and Murilo live in the same city, which makes it easier for the two to take care of the boy. The boy’s paternal grandmother, Zaida Huff, is also very present in his upbringing.

In order to have the least possible impact on the child, the family of Marília Mendonça continued to live in the same house they lived in with her. The artist had acquired a luxurious mansion in Goiânia, capital of Goiás. There the famous lived with her mother, brother, son and stepfather. The property even includes a playground for little Leo.

Although Dona Ruth spends most of her days with the little boy, Murilo Huff’s family is also very attached to the baby. He is often seen in moments of great fun with the singer’s mother.

This weekend, for example, grandma Zaida shared with fans a beautiful record with her grandson. In the image, Leo proves that he likes to accelerate. The little one appears motorized in a luxurious toy – an electric car that imitates a pickup truck. In addition to being fun, the item is very chic and costs about 5,500 reais!

While riding, the driver still takes the opportunity to enjoy a sound. “My little boy’s favorite song”, captioned Murilo’s mother. She also indicated the track chosen by her grandson: the song “Dirty, Gangnam Style”.

Fans of Marília Mendonça were delighted with such cuteness and soon left their praise. “I love this prince, he looks even more handsome with that smile of someone who is happy”, admired an internet user. Another noticed: “The hands accompanying the music. How beautiful!”. And yet another defined it: “The most delicious baby in the world”.

