Marina Ruy wears a dress with a pelvic cut of R$ 13 thousand; all about the look – 07/18/2022

Marina Ruy Barbosa showed a dress by the Australian brand Bronx And Banco for a publication on her Instagram. In the image, the actress and founder of the Ginger Shop, clothing label created by her, showed the piece for sale for US$ 2,500, approximately R$ 13,000.

The look, presented for the first time in the label’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, brings the pelvic cut trend and a high slit. Another highlight is a side ring, which leaves part of the abdomen exposed.

The click is part of the actress’ trip to Mykonos, Greece, where she recently shared clicks, also betting on a complete sequin look.

The look worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa recently also dressed Anitta for an essay for Billboard magazine, a publication focused on international music.

“Girl From Rio”, in turn, invested in a piece in silver, with a shorter model.

Among the “best sellers”, that is, “the best sellers”, the dress available for purchase on the Bronx and Banco website is the diamond color — and is part of the sales aimed at wedding looks.

Bronx And Banco was launched in 2009 and proposes a sexy and sophisticated signature in its looks. In addition, the brand has a long track record when it comes to celebrities who have already worn its pieces: such as Alessandra Ambrósio, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, among others.

In a recent interview, Marina Ruy Barbosa spoke about the decision to create her own brand and how her style helps her in the creative process behind the clothes — recently taken over by stylist Ale Brito.

“I’m more confident in what I believe in and less pressured to present something that is purely commercial,” she says. “The exchange with our creative team has also helped me a lot in shaping who we are as a brand.”