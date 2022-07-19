Market in crisis: zero km car only for the rich

Once upon a time, there was a luxury car brand that almost didn’t work in the traditional medium segment in the Brazilian market, however, before the pandemic, it completely changed its performance.

It simply cut the cheapest cars and reduced imports well, bringing more exclusive and expensive models, which were configurable before they even left the factory.

Which was? The Audi. Without knowing it, the German brand anticipated a trend that would become the rule in the Brazilian market, reaching even those who were not rich.

Almost back to the 1980s, with rampant inflation, car prices skyrocketed and soared that, if anyone today says that “zero km cars only for the rich is a reality”, make no mistake, there is a reason.

With the shortage of chips following the Covid-19 quarantine, it was the worst impact on the automotive industry since time immemorial. If in the 2009 World Crisis Brazil emerged “unhurt”, this time it did not escape. In fact, no global player managed to avoid it, not even China.

This boosted the prices of new cars in scales at the time of the Cruzado Plan, Black Dollar and Overnight… With lower supply and higher prices for new cars, used cars also rose and the legend of the car that is an investment seemed to materialize in a post-war bubble. quarantine.

Thus, the automakers’ strategy was to follow Audi, cutting the cheapest models or affordable versions to offer higher value-added vehicles, with better margins.

The school – which is not the Bauhaus school, unfortunately – went to the letter, with the initial disappearance of PCD cars, moving to cheaper versions and the extinction of older models, such as Chevrolet Joy and Toyota Etios, for example.

To throw a shovel in the business, Ford killed three “popular” and today the term gets to be “offensive”, according to Ricardo Bacellar, founding partner of Bacellar Advisory Boards and advisor to SAE Brasil.

Bacellar says that prices do not accompany the income of consumers, stagnant with the crisis. With more emission and consumption requirements, cars naturally became more expensive and “naked” models ceased to exist.

Today, Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid practically only exist to maintain service fleets. Cassio Pagliarini of Bright Consulting also agrees that there is no more room for basic cars. He explains that customers have also become more demanding, demanding more stuffed cars to compensate for the amount applied for the purchase.

Flavio Padovan, partner at the consultancy MRD Consulting, comments: “There is no way. The combination of high demand and low supply traditionally causes the industry to weed out low-margin vehicles and focus on higher value-added, much more profitable cars.”

Brands like Renault and Caoa Chery, for example, have already changed their plans here. The Frenchwoman suggests that Logan and Sandero will not continue in favor of more SUVs. The Sino-Brazilian went further and killed an entry-level crossover, the Tiggo 3x, with less than a year on the market and now only wants electrified, much more sophisticated and therefore much more expensive.

With the “hybrid” wave showing up in MHEV cars, brands have now tended to price high as if they were full hybrids.

In this new reality, those who have their used car are already preparing to renew their commitment to it, increasing repair services, which skyrocketed after 2020.

The used market, which was expected to take off, is back to square one. After all, who wants to pay a fortune for a used car? That is, if you find what you want.

In the worst-case scenario, it looks like the business will be to embrace yours and get on with life. Until when? On the floor of the carriage, for a long time…

