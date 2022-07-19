Market lowers forecast for inflation at the end of 2022 and raises interest and GDP

Analysts consulted by the BC estimate, on average, that the IPCA should end at 7.54%; market also expects the Selic rate to remain at 13.75% in 2022

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência BrasilCentral Bank Building
Central Bank updates market expectations weekly

O financial market reduced forecasts for inflation in the last week, pointed out the central bank in Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 18th. Analysts from more than 100 financial institutions consulted by the BC over the last week estimated, on average, that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should end at 7.54%, below the 7 .67% that were expected last week. The forecast for 2023 continued to rise and was 5.20%, above the ceiling of the target for next year, which is 4.75%. The market also expects the interest rate Selic stays at 13.75% in 2022, but it was above what had been projected for 2023 last week: from 10.5% per year, it rose to 10.75%. On the other hand, the projections for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased from 1.59% to 1.75% and the next year it was maintained at 0.5%.

