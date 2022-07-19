Mayor announces payment of the national floor to community health workers – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

In a meeting with representatives of the Union of Community Health Agents (Sindacs), this Monday morning (18), Mayor Sheila Lemos announced the payment of the national floor to professionals in the category. The bill that ensures the increase and deals with other benefits, including the uniform allowance, has already been sent to the City Council.

The mayor explained that the full floor will be paid in the July salary and will come with amounts retroactive to the months of May and June and also spoke of the importance of the Municipality controlling its expenses, respecting the spending limits imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

The state coordinator of Sindacs, Rita Suzana França, who was accompanied by the coordinator Maria Luiza Silva, thanked and congratulated the Municipal Government because it has maintained a permanent dialogue with the category. About the announcement of the payment of the national floor, Rita stated: “The city once again takes the lead in terms of valuing the server and the payment of this floor is an advance and a historic achievement of the category”.

Also participating in the meeting were the Secretary of Health, Ramona Cerqueira, and the Undersecretary Kalilly Lemos, and the Secretaries Lucas Dias, from the Civil Cabinet and Edivaldo Júnior, from Management and Innovation.

Sheila Lemos also highlighted actions to value municipal public servants, ranging from the salary issue, including investment in initiatives that promote public servants’ health, such as the multidisciplinary care offered by the Worker’s Attention and Health Center (NAST) and the of psychology for professionals working at Deserg.