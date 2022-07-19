MC Mirella’s DJ reveals that she was assaulted by her ex in a car

MC Mirella’s DJ, known as DJ Jhenny, showed followers on her Instagram some injuries after being assaulted by an ex-boyfriend at a nightclub in São Paulo. The woman explained that she hitched a ride with the man and a friend of his and was punched inside the car. Upon being left at home, DJ Jhenny was pushed out of the car.

According to the woman, she was celebrating a cousin’s birthday at a nightclub and ended up meeting her ex-boyfriend with a friend. Upon joining the two, the boy revealed that he had gone to the nightclub to meet her. The two decided to talk and ended up falling out.

“I was at the club, I went to enjoy my cousin’s birthday with him. I met the person, an ex-boyfriend of mine, then I went to say hello to him, until then normal. I sat next to them, and then his friend said he had gone there to see me. I was all happy. Talk goes and talk comes, we discussed, then he said: ‘Go away, disgrace’”.

Wanting to leave, Jhenny ended up discovering that her cousin’s motorcycle, which would take her home, had been stolen. Unable to call a transport via the app because of the dead phone, the DJ looked for her ex-boyfriend and friend to get a ride home, as she needed to get ready to go to a show.

“I went and followed him, then I sat in the car and said I needed to go with them, I had no charger, nothing and I needed to go to the show”, detailed Jhenny.

The argument with the ex-boyfriend continued inside the car and the DJ ended up being punched in the mouth that caused injuries. Upon arriving home, Jhenny says she was pushed. The young woman stayed at the show for a few minutes and ended up being rescued by two neighbors. Even after the aggression, the DJ went to meet MC Mirella and performed a show during the early hours of this Monday (18/7).

