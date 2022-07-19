MD 14 years! Apply for the Azul Itaú credit card and earn up to 100,000 bonus points

Also in celebration of the 14th Anniversary of Melhores Destinos, TudoAzul is offering up to 100,000 bonus points for those who apply for Azul Itaú Infinite or Platinum credit cards until July 24, 2022. The bonus varies according to the version of the card contracted and the achievement of spending targets within the established deadlines.

In addition to the bonus, the Azul Itaú cards also offer several benefits such as up to 5.25 points per dollar by the end of 2022, purchase of tickets up to 12 times, free baggage check, access to the VIP lounge at airports, priority in check-in and boarding and even TudoAzul status. In addition, it is possible to have free annuity according to monthly expenses.

Check out the bonus:

Blue Itaú Visa Infinite: 40,000 bonus points for spending at least BRL 15,000 on purchases until 09/20/2022 plus 60,000 bonus points for spending at least BRL 20,000 per month on the first three invoices. Bonus total: 100 thousand points ;

Itaú Platinum Blue: 18,000 bonus points for spending at least BRL 3,500 on purchases until 09/20/2022 plus 12,000 bonus points for spending at least BRL 4,000 per month on the first three invoices. Bonus total: 30 thousand points.

The bonus will be credited until 11/25/2022.

Offer is not valid for card upgrades. In addition, card approval is subject to a credit analysis carried out by Itaucard, which takes into account internal and external criteria, such as your credit score.

All Azul credit cards accumulate qualifying points in a 10:1 ratio that help the participant to move up in the category. There is no limit to how many qualifying points the user can acquire through the use of the cards.

The products also offer a 10% discount on the purchase of Azul airline tickets (except fees), on the purchase of TudoAzul points and on the subscription to Clube TudoAzul. Payment for Azul tickets with cards can also be made in up to 21 interest-free installments. The program also offers exclusive promotions for redeeming airline tickets for cardholders.

Itaú Visa Infinite Blue Card

3 points per dollar spent (3.5 points on foreign currency purchases) that do not expire

Annual fee of BRL 1,200 (free by spending BRL 20,000 per invoice)

Automatic upgrade to the TudoAzul Diamante category

Two nights of free rental car at Unidas per year

Two cabin upgrades on international flights per year

Two complimentary tickets for a companion per year (two national or one international and one national)

Three pieces of luggage for trips within Brazil and to the United States and Europe and one piece of luggage for trips in South America

Two free annual access to the LoungeKey program VIP lounges and unlimited access to Lounge Azul in Campinas (international flights only) and Latitude in Congonhas

Minimum income: BRL 15,000

Itaú Platinum Blue Card

2.2 points per dollar spent (2.6 points on purchases at Azul)

Annuity in the amount of BRL 616 (free by spending BRL 4,000 per invoice)

Automatic upgrade to the TudoAzul Sapphire category

Free flight anticipation

Access to the Azul VIP lounge in Campinas (international flights only)

Two free bags on domestic flights and to Europe and the United States

Minimum income: BRL 5,000

Earn 50% bonus points with Azul Itaú cards until the end of 2022

The promotion that offers 50% bonus points on all Azul Itaú cards for members of Clube TudoAzul is still in effect. The offer is valid through the end of the year and can earn you up to 5.25 points per dollar spent.

