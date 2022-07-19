MDB leaders from 11 states declare support for Lula in the 1st round; party president denies and says convention will make Tebet official | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

MDB leaders from several states met this Monday afternoon (18) in the South Zone of São Paulo to declare support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) pre-candidacy for the presidency. The MDB has Senator Simone Tebet (MS) as a pre-candidate for president.

According to Senator Eduardo Braga, from Amazonas, MDB representatives in 11 states will support the candidacy Lula in the first round. Despite this, the national president of the party, Baleia Rossi, declared on social media that state directories are with Tebet.

“We are represented here by 11 states and by the leaders of the two MDB benches to express our decision, therefore, to go ahead with Lula and Alckmin’s candidacy in the first round”, said Senator Eduardo Braga (AM).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Present at the event were Senator Renan Calheiros (AL), the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, and Senators Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (PB), Eunício Oliveira (CE), Rose de Freitas (ES), Lúcio Vieira Lima (BA) , Marcelo Castro (PI), Edison Lobão (MA), in addition to the president of the MDB state directory in RJ, Leonardo Picciani.

Representatives from Pará (Elder Barbalho) and Rio Grande do Norte (Garibaldi Alves) did not attend, but they are also with the group and met with the slate last week.

Despite the event with several MDB chiefs, which took place around 3 pm, the The party’s national president, Baleia Rossi, denied support for Lula.

In a post published on a social network shortly after 5 pm, Rossi said that the leaders “guaranteed that they will support Simone Tebet at the convention that will ratify her candidate” and that “all MDB leaders are in full agreement”.

2 of 4 Baleia Rossi publishes on social networks a post about support for Simone Tebet, from MDB — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Baleia Rossi publishes on social networks a post about support for Simone Tebet, from MDB — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Alongside Lula, Braga spoke citing the MDB of 11 states at the headquarters of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

“We made the decision in our states to support your candidacy. We have 11 states represented by the MDB committed to the Brazil project that we all want, with the strengthening of democracy, with the resumption of growth, with the resumption of employment, income and Social justice with the humanitarian aspect that this country needs so that we can have solidarity and fight hunger”, said Braga.

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, who was also at the meeting, said that she respects the candidacy of Simone Tebet, but considers the union with the MDB important.

3 of 4 Gleisi Hoffmann (PT) speaks at an event at the Perseu Abramo Foundation this Monday (18) — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1 Gleisi Hoffmann (PT) speaks at an event at the Perseu Abramo Foundation this Monday (18) — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1

“This decision is very important not only for President Lula’s candidacy but also for Brazilian democracy and for this process that we are experiencing and which is very different from all other electoral processes that we have already experienced in Brazil. and struggle for democracy is fundamental to face this moment.”

“And that does not bring any demerit to the candidacy already placed by the MDB to contest the elections. I want here to place my respect and consideration for Senator Simone, with whom I was a colleague for part of my term in the Senate, to the legitimacy of the MDB to present its candidacy But we are at a time when we have to unite democratic and progressive forces to avoid a greater tragedy in Brazil. And I think the time is now. We don’t have much time to do that”, concluded Gleisi.

Before the meeting, the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, stated that the group will “defend in the Conventions [o apoio à Lula]”.

“We are going to talk to everyone who makes the MDB in Brazil so that the MDB marches together to strengthen our democracy, and we understand that President Lula’s candidacy represents that”, declared Dantas.

Regarding the internal split in the MDB, the governor of Alagoas declared that conversations are still taking place within the party.

“Obviously we respect everyone’s opinion, but our point of view is to firmly defend President Lula’s candidacy and the alliance already in the first round.”

Left parties that support Lula’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT held an act in Diadema, in Greater São Paulo, on the 9th.

The acronyms that make up the Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil coalition are PT, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, PSB, Solidariedade and Rede.

Lula (PT) said this Saturday (9) that the hunger and unemployment faced by Brazilians today are caused “by the lack of shame on the faces of those who govern this country”.

The speech is a reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his opponent in this year’s electoral race (see more here).

4 of 4 Lula supporters participate in an act with the PT candidate in Mauá, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Playback/Youtube Lula supporters participate in an act with the PT candidate in Mauá, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Playback/Youtube

In addition to the PT candidate and his deputy, the event also features the participation of the pre-candidate for the government of SP Fernando Haddad (PT), and the pre-candidate for the Senate for the PSB, Márcio França, who left the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to compose Haddad’s plate.

PT and PSB tried to sew a single candidacy for the state of São Paulo, in the context of the national alliance that chose Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice president in the Lula (PT) ticket. But before that, both Haddad and França signaled that they would not give up the dispute for the position.