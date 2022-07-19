MDB leaders in 11 states declare support for Lula in the first round; party president denies alliance

Members of a wing of the MDB met, on the afternoon of this Monday (18), with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in São Paulo, to officially support the PT candidate for the Planalto Palace in the first round.

According to Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), who is leader of the acronym in the Federal Senate and pre-candidate for the government of Amazonas, the decision was taken by the party in 11 states, of which nine had representatives at the meeting with the candidacy. PT.

“We are represented here by 11 states and by the leaders of the two MDB benches to express our decision, therefore, to go ahead with Lula and Alckmin’s candidacy in the first round”, said the congressman.

The MDB is today the largest bench in the Federal Senate, with 12 members in the legislative house. In the Chamber of Deputies, there are 37 representatives of the acronym, the seventh largest bench.

The states of the MDB leaders that would have closed their positions with Lula’s candidacy are: Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Norte. Together, these states add up to 58,179,969 voters, equivalent to 37% of the electorate registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The national president of the MDB, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), however, denied support for the PT. “I just talked to some MDB leaders who were supposed to be with another presidential candidate. They assured me that they will support Simone Tebet at the convention that will ratify her candidate. We decide by majority, respecting minorities. We will have support in the 27 states,” he posted on Twitter.

The senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) and Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, attended the event.

Also participating are former senators Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE), who was president of the Federal Senate, and Edison Lobão (MDB-MA), former deputy Lúcio Vieira Lima (MDB-BA), in addition to deputy Leonardo Picciani (MDB). -RJ), president of the party’s state directory.

In the case of Rio de Janeiro, the situation is uncertain. The party is close to governor Cláudio Castro (PL), candidate for re-election, including negotiating the possibility of occupying the vice, with Washington Reis, former deputy and former mayor of Duque de Caxias.

Representatives from Pará, a state governed by Helder Barbalho (MDB), and from Rio Grande do Norte − the name of former senator Garibaldi Alves (MDB) was mentioned − were not present, but should support Lula in the first round of the presidential race. .

The movement of local leaders increases the pressure for senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to give up the presidential race for the party, but the group does not represent the majority in the acronym. The MDB’s national convention, which should formalize the name of the parliamentarian for the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, is scheduled for July 27.

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, said at the meeting that he will defend at the national convention that the MDB formalize an alliance with Lula to the detriment of Simone Tebet’s position. “We are going to defend at the conventions, we are going to talk to everyone who makes the MDB in Brazil so that they march together. We defend that all states are with Lula and we are going to have this conversation with all members of the party,” he said.

The national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), highlighted the gesture of the local leaders of the MDB in an electoral process “very different from all others”. She also sought to give a nod to pre-candidate Simone Tebet.

“This decision is very important not only for President Lula’s candidacy but for Brazilian democracy and for this process that we are experiencing and which is very different from all other electoral processes that we have already experienced in Brazil. This union of forces that believes and fights for democracy is fundamental for us to face this moment”, he said.

“And this does not bring any demerit to the candidacy already placed by the MDB to contest the elections. I would like to express my respect and consideration to Senator Simone, who I was a colleague of for part of my term in the Senate, to the legitimacy of the MDB to present its candidacy. But we are at a time when we have to unite democratic and progressive forces to avoid a greater tragedy in Brazil. And I think the time is now,” she continued.

The alliance, although not at the national level, brings PT and MDB together again six years after the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), who was eventually replaced by Michel Temer (MDB), her vice president. The episode is often referred to by PT members as a parliamentary coup.

Related