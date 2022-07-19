July 18, 2022 | 17:40

Minas Gerais Health Department investigates two suspected cases of monkeypox in Coronel Fabriciano

In Minas Gerais there are 32 cases of monkeypox confirmed by laboratory tests carried out by Funed.

Exams of suspected cases are carried out at the Funed laboratory in Belo Horizonte

As disclosed by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) and published by Diário do Aço, on Saturday (16), there was a suspected case of monkeypox in Coronel Fabriciano. In a new bulletin sent to the newspaper, this time on Monday afternoon (18), there are two suspected cases of the disease in the city.

Also this Monday, the municipal administration of Fabriciano published a note informing that the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) had discarded the suspicious case, released over the weekend, through tests, which gave negative results. Still in the text, the Executive stressed that the municipality “remains alert to the risks of the disease, with qualification of health teams for the correct adoption of protocols and available treatment”.

In response to Diário do Aço, early Monday afternoon, Funed, the state public laboratory that carries out tests for the monkeypox virus, reported that the results are “made available through a system to the Ministry of Health, State Department of Health and requesting municipality. These, in turn, are the bodies responsible for the official disclosure of cases”.

In contact with the press office of the Regional Health Superintendence (SRS) of Colonel Fabriciano, data on suspected and confirmed cases of the disease in the state were sent to the Diário do Aço. In that bulletin, it appears that there are two suspected cases of monkeypox in Coronel Fabriciano and, as of late Monday afternoon, no case has been ruled out.

cases in the state

Also in the bulletin of the State Department of Health, sent by the SRS, with updated data at 11 am on Monday (18), in Minas Gerais there are 32 cases of monkeypox confirmed by laboratory tests carried out by Funed. All patients are stable and in isolation.

Another 38 cases were ruled out, 30 cases are under investigation and one case was classified as probable.

The SES also reported that, so far, the confirmed cases are all male, aged between 22 and 46 years, in good clinical condition. There are two cases in hospital for isolation. In all situations, contacts are being monitored. Only the municipality of Belo Horizonte has community transmission.

care

The secretary of health, Ricardo Cacau, recalls that the symptoms are identical to those of chickenpox or chickenpox, whose vaccine is available in the health network for children from 12 months and a second dose between 15 and 24 months of age. At any appearance of symptoms, the orientation is to seek the basic health unit of reference.

