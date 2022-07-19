Ministry of Justice suspends 180 telemarketing companies

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) suspended, as of this Monday (18/7), the activities of 180 telemarketing companies for abusive advertising. The action targeted companies that offer products and services through calls without authorization from consumers. According to the agency, the approaches are mostly made with data obtained illegally.

The measure was applied to associations, banks, call centers and telecommunications companies, segments that lead the ranking of complaints on consumer.gov.br, the government’s platform for receiving complaints.

Companies that fail to comply with the determination are subject to a daily fine of R$ 1,000, which can reach R$ 13 million, if they are convicted in the proceedings brought by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and Procons of the states.

Check out the companies involved:

The action was coordinated by the MJSP, through Senacon and had the support of Procons across the country. On Twitter, Justice Minister Anderson Torres commented on the decision:

In the last three years, the government registered 14,500 complaints for unwanted calls. In one of the cases investigated, an elderly man claimed to have received more than 3,000 telemarketing calls on the five telephone sets he owned.

Senacon also announced the opening of a communication channel to denounce companies that continue to offer services by connection even after the ban.