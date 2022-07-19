Monkey pox: ‘It looks like it’s on fire’, says infected about genital injuries

  • Julia Braun
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Until last Friday (15/7), 351 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of the cases identified is that of Thiago. He was diagnosed at Instituto Emílio Ribas, a public hospital specializing in infectious diseases in São Paulo, after having a high fever, chills, general malaise and lesions throughout his body.

Her main complaint is pain, swelling and burning in her genitals, where at least nine skin lesions have formed.

“It hurts and itches a lot”, Thiago told BBC News Brasil. “The region is also quite swollen – sometimes it feels like it’s on fire.”

