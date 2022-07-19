Monkey pox: ‘It looks like it’s on fire’, says infected about genital injuries

Julia Braun

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

18 July 2022 Updated 3 hours ago

Until last Friday (15/7), 351 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of the cases identified is that of Thiago. He was diagnosed at Instituto Emílio Ribas, a public hospital specializing in infectious diseases in São Paulo, after having a high fever, chills, general malaise and lesions throughout his body.

Her main complaint is pain, swelling and burning in her genitals, where at least nine skin lesions have formed.

“It hurts and itches a lot”, Thiago told BBC News Brasil. “The region is also quite swollen – sometimes it feels like it’s on fire.”

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus from the same family as human smallpox, but with much less serious consequences for those infected.

It is spread when someone has close contact with an infected person. The virus can enter the body through skin lesions, through the respiratory system, or through the eyes, nose and mouth.

Symptoms include rash, fever, headache, back or muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Thiago’s symptoms started on July 10th. “First I felt very strong chills and then came a high fever, headache and a lot of malaise. My body felt like it was all broken”, he says.

“I thought it could be a cold or even covid-19, but the next day, while taking a shower, I noticed the first lesions on my back and penis.”

So far, Thiago has identified skin lesions on the feet, thigh, arm, belly, chest, face and genitals. “It’s almost like swollen, painful pimples,” he says.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Virus causes skin rashes and flu-like symptoms such as fever and headache

The man from São Paulo went to the hospital on the third day of symptoms, after a friend he had been with a week earlier was diagnosed with monkeypox.

At Instituto Emílio Ribas, a test confirmed that he had the virus. He also had tests for some sexually transmitted infections, which came back negative.

“It took me a while to go to the hospital, because it was practically impossible to put on clothes so much pain I felt. It was only on the car ride there that the pain and swelling got much worse.”

At the hospital, Thiago says that the doctors prescribed anti-inflammatory, pain medication and an anesthetic ointment, which has helped with the burning sensation.

“The ointment helps, but after four hours it stops working and the pain returns.”

Thiago and his friend have not been out of Brazil in recent months.

“As soon as I got out of the hospital, I called friends with whom I had been in contact in the previous days and informed the administration of my building about the diagnosis”, he reports.

Hospital care

In addition to the discomfort with the pain and itching, Thiago says he went through moments of frustration in the hospital.

According to him, the first doctor who saw him recommended that he spend the night in the hospital to monitor the development of lesions on his genitals. However, after a shift change, he says he was discharged without much explanation.

“They said there was no urologist to see me at that time and that I should go home.”

“I was not instructed on how to clean the wounds, how long I would be sick or when I could come out of isolation. I had to research all this information on the internet or ask medical friends,” he says.

Thiago says he returned to Emílio Ribas last Friday (7/15) to pick up some of the prescribed medicines, after having difficulty finding them at the basic health unit closest to his home.

But he says that, at the hospital pharmacy, he was told that he would need to return to the emergency room to request a new prescription.

“There is no division in care for people with monkeypox. People with the disease enter and move freely around the hospital. I didn’t feel they were prepared,” he says.

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, is a reference in infectious diseases

He also complained about the treatment he received from some of the doctors and nurses, who he said were “rude” and “disrespectful” in their treatment.

“Everywhere in the hospital I went, I was asked if I was HIV positive or had any other STIs.”

“I felt the stigma that has been associated with this disease when I entered the hospital,” Thiago said, referring to the association of people in the LGBTQIA+ community with the current outbreak.

This is because “cases have been identified through sexual health clinics in gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men communities”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which warns, however, that anyone can get the disease if you come into contact with someone who is infected.

The report sought out the Emílio Ribas Institute for clarification. The hospital is a reference for infectious diseases and has treated most of the confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox in the state of São Paulo.

According to Ralcyon Teixeira, director of the Hospital’s Medical Division, professionals at the site have been following a standard protocol of care for cases of the disease, prepared by the institute itself.

“All patients go through a flow of general care in the emergency room that makes a risk classification so that the most serious cases are attended first”, he said.

“When the patient is identified in this classification, he is treated in a special way and taken to an isolated room. The employees who perform the service wear their own clothes and mask.”

The infectologist says that the disease represents a low risk of contamination when there is no intimate contact and, therefore, there is no separation of suspected cases before screening.

Also according to Teixeira, on his first visit to the hospital, the patient was seen by an experienced doctor, who identified the need for hospitalization.

He says that, later, in a standard reassessment, an improvement in the general picture was found that allowed the discharge.

“Of the more than one hundred cases of the disease treated by Emílio Ribas so far, we have only admitted two. One of them was the first detected in Brazil, when we still needed to understand more about the disease, and the second was for social reasons,” he said.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Virus lab image

Asked why Thiago says he did not receive instructions on isolation procedures and wound care on his first visit, the doctor said it is standard for all diagnosed patients to receive guidance on care and an information pamphlet.

“There may have been a failure at the time, due to the excess of calls, but there is a pamphlet with guidelines”, he said.

The doctor also stated that the recommended isolation time for infected people may vary, as it is necessary to wait for all lesions to have intact skin again.

“You have to wait for the crust to fall off and form a healthy skin. This usually takes between three and four weeks.”

Ralcyon Teixeira also denied any presence of stigma or homophobia in the hospital’s treatment. “We are an infectious disease service, and 70% of our service is with people living with HIV,” she says.

“We always explain to patients that they are approached and asked in this way not because of stigma or prejudice, quite the opposite in fact. It’s really to direct the type of treatment.”

the monkey pox

Monkeypox is generally found in Central Africa and West Africa and more specifically in rainforest areas.

In the densely forested Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 1,200 cases have been reported this year alone and 57 deaths recorded (as of May 1, 2022), according to the World Health Organization.

Of the 351 cases of the disease confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Brazil until last Friday, 240 were from the State of São Paulo.

Among the others, 57 were identified in Rio de Janeiro, 26 in Minas Gerais, 6 in Paraná, 4 in Goiás, 4 in Distrito Federal, 4 in Ceará, 3 in Rio Grande do Sul, 3 in Pernambuco, 2 in Rio Grande do Sul. North and 2 in Bahia.

The first case was confirmed in the country on June 9, that of a 41-year-old man who, according to initial information, passed through Portugal and Spain. The most recent cases are already associated with local transmission.

Transmission, symptoms and treatment

Monkeypox is not a disease that spreads that easily, but it can infect in the following ways:

When touching clothes, sheets and towels used by someone with skin lesions caused by the disease;

When touching blisters or scabs on the skin of people with these lesions;

From the coughing or sneezing of people with monkeypox.

So far, the virus has not been described as a sexually transmitted infection, but it can be passed on during sexual intercourse by the closeness between the people involved.

The most recent cases in Europe and Brazil were observed in gay or bisexual men. In the UK, the Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has urged men to pay attention to itchiness or skin sores that seem unusual to them.

Mateo Prochazka, an epidemiologist at the UK Health Safety Agency, stressed however that “the infections are not related to sexuality”.

“We are concerned about smallpox in general, as a public threat. We are concerned about everyone’s health.”

Prochazka explained that it is still unclear why there is a higher proportion of cases among gay men.

“The infection appears to have been introduced into networks of gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men. And that’s where we’re seeing most cases.”

They were advised to contact their local sexual health services in case of any symptoms or concerns. But officials point out that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can be infected.

Animals such as monkeys, mice and squirrels can also contract and transmit the virus.

Credit, UKHSA photo caption, Monkeypox itch goes through different stages until the formation of skin lesions

After infection, it usually takes 5 to 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

In this process, itching can appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, especially on the hands and sole of the foot.

The itch, which is often quite irritating and painful, changes and goes through different stages – similar to chickenpox – before forming a scab, which then falls off.

The infection usually ends after 14 to 21 days.

In the current epidemic, most infections so far are mild. But the disease can have more serious forms, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with fragile immune systems. In West Africa, there have already been cases of deaths from the disease.

The best way to prevent outbreaks is with vaccination: the smallpox vaccine is able to protect against the vast majority of monkeypox cases.

Antiviral drugs can also help. Generally, in mild cases, the infection passes on its own.