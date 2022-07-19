Monkeypox: Health in DF confirms community transmission; cases reach 12 | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District confirmed, this Monday (18), the community transmission of monkeypox (“monkeypox”) in Brasilia. That means that it is not possible to trace the origin of the infection and that the virus is already circulating among people, whether or not they have traveled abroad.

MONKEY POX: Why do the cases keep increasing?

Why do the cases keep increasing? ‘MONKEYPOX’: understand transmission, symptoms and isolation protocol

According to the folder, new cases of the disease were detected and the total number of infections rose to 12. This Monday, Health received the notification of more two patients who tested positive for the disease in a private laboratory.

“The samples will be forwarded for validation by the national reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health”, says the folder.

The secretary also said that it recorded “one more probable case” of the disease. The patient was identified through contact search, however, he no longer has viable lesions for laboratory confirmation.

Others 14 suspected cases are under investigation. The patients, according to the folder, are from:

Clear water

Ceilândia

itapoã

Pilot plane

Park Way

San Sebastian

Vicente Pires

Fundo Creek II

Monkey pox: what you need to know

The Health Department issued a technical note to professionals from the public and private networks of the Federal District, with guidelines for the treatment and management of the disease. According to the statement, Patients with suspected monkeypox should be kept in separate areas until treated.

They also need to wear a mask from the moment they are identified at triage. The material collected from the patient is sent for analysis by the Central Laboratory (Lacen).

The orientation is that, if the person is “in good general condition”, there is no need for hospitalization. Patients must be self-isolating at home.

See list of symptoms and how to protect yourself

The Health Department of the Federal District guides professionals in the area to avoid contagion among themselves. The recommendation is that infection prevention and control measures be implemented in health units.

“Health services must develop, make available in writing and keep available, rules and routines of the procedures involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox”.

Health units must inform:

patient flow

Procedure for putting on and taking off personal protective equipment (PPE)

Procedure for removing and processing clothing, articles and products used in assistance

Surface cleaning and disinfection routines

Routines for waste removal

Patient transport routine

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, injuries or wounds in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.