Monkeys throw 4-month-old child from building

In several parts of the world there are great conflicts with wildlife, after the invasion of humans in their habitats.

But the most extreme cases, mainly involving monkeys, take place in India, where they roam around “gang” cities, committing robberies, violence and even killing domestic animals.

The last one took place in the rural village of Dunka, near Bareilly, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, last Friday night (15).

Indian man Nirdesh Upadhyay was on the terrace of his three-story home with his wife and baby son when a pack of monkeys climbed onto the roof and surrounded them.

The parents tried to drive the primates away, but to no avail. In a split second, before the parents could react, one of the monkeys grabbed the baby by the hand and threw him off the roof.

Distraught, the parents managed to get back inside the house and run down to help their son, but the child would have died on the spot, reports the Daily Mail.

The incident is already being investigated by the authorities. In an interview with local media, Bareilly city conservation chief Lalit Verma said his team had been sent to look into the monkeys’ involvement in the baby’s death.