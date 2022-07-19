Moraes orders Bolsonaristas to delete content that links PT to PCC

Minister determined that parliamentarians and channels in apps remove publications; if the measure is not complied with, the magistrate determined the payment of fines

Abdias Pinheiro/SECOM/TSE

Minister Alexandre de Moraes during a plenary session of the Superior Electoral Court



the minister Alexandre de Moraesfrom the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), ordered the exclusion of fake news that link the Workers’ Party to the criminal faction of the First Command of the Capital (PCC) through the Celso Daniel case – when the former mayor of Santo André (SP) was murdered in 2002. In his decision, the magistrate also determined that distorted publications that could give the understand that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) linked low-income people to toilet paper or who associate the PT with fascism or Nazism. The videos in question were published on channels that support the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and shared by federal deputies Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ), Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ).

“There is a clear perception that the lies disseminated fraudulently aim to persuade the electorate to believe that one of the pre-candidates and his party, in addition to having participated in the death of the former mayor Celso Daniel, are linked to organized crime, fascism and Nazism, having even equated the most unfortunate population with toilet paper. Sensationalism and the senseless dissemination of untrue content of such magnitude can compromise the fairness of the electoral process, harming constitutionally guaranteed values, principles and guarantees, notably the freedom to vote and the exercise of citizenship”, states Moraes in his order.