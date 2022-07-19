Moraes orders Bolsonaristas to delete fake news linking Lula and PT to the PCC

Senator Flvio Bolsonaro and federal deputies Carla Zambelli, Hlio Lopes and Otoni de Paula will have to delete false content about former president Lula, as determined by Moraes (photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado/Reproduction/Chamber of Deputies) The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the removal of false content against the PT and against former President Lula (PT), promoted by Bolsonaristas, who associate them to the PCC (First Command of the Capital). The injunction granted to the PT was signed yesterday (7/17) night.

The decision also determines the removal of content that associates pre-candidate Lula with the assassination of former mayor Celso Daniel, in 2002; supposed speeches by PT equating poor people with toilet paper; and the distortion of the former president’s publications that suggest the existence of an association between the PT, fascism and Nazism, as described in the text.

In the event of non-compliance with the injunction, Moraes stipulated a daily fine of R$10,000 if the contents are not removed immediately. The decision also provides for a fine of BRL 15,000 for new posts or new shares of the content in question.

The injunction targets supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as his son and senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), federal deputies Carla Zambelli Salgado (PL-SP) and Hlio Lopes (PL-RJ), Otoni de Paula (PL-RJ). MDB) and 12 others involved, such as administrators of the websites Jornal Cidade On-line, Jornal Minas Happens, in addition to administrators of the YouTube channels DR News and PolticaBrasil24.

According to Moraes, the dissemination of false or decontextualized news, without proof, with “the obvious purpose of discouraging Brazilian citizens from voting for the ex-President”, could harm Lula, in a possible candidacy, which “severely hurts the balance of the electoral campaign”.

“Especially taking into account that it is made through disinformation, serious news that hurt the honor and image of the representative”, concluded the minister.