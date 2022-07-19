Moraes orders the removal of posts by Bolsonaristas with fake news about Lula | Elections 2022

As acting president of the TSE, Moraes responded to a request from the PT. The decision applies to posts made by Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), in addition to other supporters of the President of the Republic. The fine for non-compliance with the decision is R$ 10 thousand.

In the request sent to the TSE, the PT argued that the dissemination of fake news seeks to convince voters not to vote for Lula in this year’s elections (the PT candidate is a pre-candidate for the presidency).

“The publication of negative early electoral propaganda through fake news, decontextualized or without any demonstration of evidence, through social networks and communication vehicles that disseminate biased and partial articles […] has an evident purpose of discouraging Brazilian citizens from voting for former President Lula,” the lawsuit states.

One of the posts with fake news relates the PT and former president Lula to organized crime. Another publication with fake news associates the party with fascism and Nazism.

In the decision, Moraes wrote what he has said in recent speeches, that freedom of expression does not allow the propagation of “hate speech”.

“Freedom of expression does not allow the propagation of hate speech and ideas contrary to the constitutional order and the rule of law, including by pre-candidates, candidates and their supporters before and during the electoral propaganda period,” he wrote.

The minister also added that the “unreasonable” dissemination of fake news compromises the electoral process.