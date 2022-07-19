Most nominated action of the week surprises investors; see the best of 13 wallets – Money Times

Itaúsa
Brazilian holding action ends up as the most recommended of the week by 13 market analysts. (Image: Disclosure/Itaúsa and Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

THE most recommended action of the week by market analysts surprises as it is not a frequent company on the radar of small investors.

The exclusive survey prepared by the Money Times points to the action of Itaúsa (ITSA4) as the favorite among 13 recommended wallets investigated this week.

Itaúsa is a Brazilian holding company with positions in several companies such as: Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), XP Inc. (XP) and espadrilles (ALPA4).

According to analysts at Warrenthe action of Itaúsa has an upward biasoscillating between the historical pattern of R$9 to R$13. The choice of asset, in addition to the technical biasis also reinforced by its conservative feature.

See the most recommended stocks by analysts between the 18th and 22nd of July:

Participated in the survey: Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, EliteGuide Investments, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Nu Invest, PagBank, Land Investments, Vitreous, XP Investimentos and Warren.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..

