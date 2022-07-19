MP and police investigate whether there is a relationship between suicide and death of PT

The Public Ministry and the Civil Police of Paraná are investigating whether there is a link between a suicide and the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, who was shot dead on the night of July 9 on his 50th birthday celebrated with a PT-themed party in Foz do Iguaçu. (PR). Itaipu employee, Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, 44, died in Medianeira, a municipality 50 km from Foz.

Director of the association where the party took place, he is appointed to be in charge of installing the surveillance camera system at the crime scene. His cell phone was seized by the Civil Police and will be forwarded to the Criminalistics Institute, informed a document sent by the MP to Justice this afternoon, to which the UOL had access.

Criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho had access to the footage of the party when he was at a barbecue with friends, according to the Civil Police. Members of the association who participated in the fraternization showed the images from their cell phones to Guaranho. Then, he went to the place to “provoke” the participants of PT’s birthday, according to investigations.

Asked about access to the cameras, José Augusto Fabri, Itaipu’s guard, mentioned Claudinei as the person in charge of the monitoring system, installed on site to prevent theft.

“You have to have a password. This process is done by Claudinei. As he knows about configuration, assembly, maintenance and he is part of the board, so he takes care of that part”, said the guard in a statement to the Civil Police.

Request for additional due diligence

An application signed today jointly by the legal representatives of Marcelo Arruda’s family requested additional measures from the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu after the episode.

The lawyers want the president of the association to be summoned to present the complete list of associates to the Public Ministry. They also request the search and seizure of Claudinei’s cell phone “given that the cell phone equipment of [nomes das duas testemunhas que mostraram o vídeo da festa ao atirador] were used by the criminal to view the cameras”, cites the request.

The request also requests the breaking of telephone and telematic confidentiality for the extraction of audios, videos and content on social networks. The lawyers want to know which associates could have access to the party’s surveillance cameras, and if the passwords were provided by Claudinei.

There is a risk of destruction of evidence and the measures and steps required are of an urgent nature”

One of the parts of the order

The request cites the friendship between the shooter and two witnesses, who would have shown the images of the party to the perpetrator. “Guaranho [e as duas testemunhas] are friends, frequent [as mesmas] parties and participate in two WhatsApp groups”, cites the request.

Lawyer Daniel Godoy understands that the authorities must break the telephone secrecy of the entity’s director to find out how the images were accessed. “Suicide must be investigated, because it [Claudinei] he was responsible for the cameras and access passwords. It is possible that he made access to the images possible,” he said.

MP calls for urgent analysis of shooter cell phone data

In response to the demands of the victim’s family’s legal representatives, prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça sent a statement to the court requesting the forwarding of expert reports still pending in the investigation of the murder, including the request for surveillance cameras on the shooter’s path to the scene of the crime. crime.

The MP also reinforced in the document the importance of extracting data from the shooter’s cell phone, seized last week by the Civil Police.

The full extraction of the data contained in the aggressor’s cell phone, with subsequent analysis by the police teams, will allow access to the entirety of the information and data contained therein”

Excerpt from document sent by the MP to Justice

“It will also allow access to all conversations carried out by the aggressor, whether private or in groups, on all social networks that he eventually participates”, complements the request.

Shaken after the crime, friends say

people close to Claudinei heard by UOL on condition of anonymity they say he was emotionally shaken after the crime. Now, the Public Ministry and the Civil Police of Paraná want to know if there is a relationship between the suicide and the murder of the PT.

Itaipu Binacional, where Claudinei worked, issued a note of condolence for his death. “Claudinei worked at Itaipu for 20 years, always as a security agent at the Central Security Division. Itaipu is providing all the necessary assistance to the family, to whom it expresses its condolences”. Claudinei leaves a wife and three children.

Gaps in the investigation

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the gunman went to the party by car with his wife and three-month-old daughter in the back seat with shouts of support for the president and attacks on former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, giving rise to disagreement, as stated in testimonies and in images of the crime.

He was indicted last Friday (15) for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and for causing danger to other people, with a penalty that can range from 12 to 30 years in prison.

The delegate Camila Cecconello ruled out politically motivated hate crime, based on the account of the shooter’s wife. Lawyers for the victim’s family contest, citing the account of a witness, who said he heard Guaranho shout “here is Bolsonaro” moments before shooting.

With the conclusion in just five days, there are still gaps to be filled in the investigation, such as extracting the data from the shooter’s cell phone and lip-reading at the crime scene.

The information contained in the device may help the investigation to identify a possible indirect participation of third parties in the action, according to legal representatives of Arruda’s family.

Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, from the regional nucleus of Foz do Iguaçu do Gaeco (Special Group to Combat Organized Crime), notified the Justice on Friday, informing that he awaits the formal indictment order and the expert reports pending in the police investigation.

The investigation is still awaiting examinations, such as ballistic confrontation expertise, complementary examination in the vehicle used by the shooter and report at the place of death. There was also no reconstruction at the scene of the crime.

seek help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV (www.cvv.org.br) and the Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also works by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.