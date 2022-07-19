Names nominated by Bolsonaro are rejected by Petrobras Board | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras board rejected names nominated by Bolsonaro

In accordance with the recommendations of the Petrobras Eligibility Committee (Celeg), the company’s board of directors rejected the names nominated by Jair Bolsonaro to be part of the board. Jônathas Castro, Executive of the Civil House, and Ricardo Soriano de Alencar, Attorney General of the National Treasury, were appointed by the president.

On August 18, Petrobras will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting at which other members of the board of directors will be elected. The call will be concluded by tomorrow, the 19th, as the choice must be made at least 30 days in advance.

According to Celeg, there is a conflict of interest between the positions held by executives in the current government and the vacancy on the Petrobras board. According to the committee, there are seven other candidates who meet the vacancy requirements and have no ties to the government.

The committee cannot reject directly, but rather recommend rejection. The decision taken unanimously by the Board of Directors reflects these recommendations.

The committee approved the names nominated by the minority shareholders, José João Abdalla and Marcelo Gasparino, as well as the other five nominees from the Union: Gileno Barreto; Edison Garcia; Ieda Gagni; Ruy Schneider; and Marcio Weber.

Once elected, they will be part of the same team as Rosângela Buzanelli, nominated by the oil company’s employees, and Marcelo Mesquita and Francisco Petros, nominated by other minority shareholders.

There are, in total, eight vacancies for the Petrobras board.