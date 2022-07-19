Netflix will charge ‘extra fee’ to users in Latin America who use an account in more than one home

More Latin American countries will have the “extra point fee” from Netflix charged to users who share passwords with friends, announced in a statement the streaming company this Monday (18).

Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are the places to receive the news. O Brazil will still not be affected with the rate.

In the tool, called “add home”, any member of a family who does not live in the same house will be charged as an additional. The feature will work from the location of users’ devices, detailed Netflix. Mobile devices should not be affected.

Values

According to the company, each added home will be able to use the account on an unlimited number of devices connected to that address. Two televisions at different addresses, for example, will count as two different homes.

Regarding the amounts of fees, Netflix informed that it will be charged $3 of each account for users who watch, while in Argentina the novelty costs 219 Argentine pesos.

“The spread of account sharing undermines, in the long run, our long-term ability to invest and improve our service,” the company said in a statement.