Netflix will charge ‘extra point fee’ according to physical address; understand – Link

Account sharing will now be charged by Netflix in more Latin American countries

Netflix is ​​expanding the “extra point fee” to more Latin American countries, charged to users who share passwords with friends, the streaming giant announced on Monday, 18. Brazil remains out of the loop.

Called “add home”, any members in a family who do not live in the same house will have to be charged additionally. The feature will work from the location of users’ devices, details Netflix. Each added home will be able to use the account on an unlimited number of devices connected to that address. Two televisions at different addresses, for example, will count as two different homes. Mobile devices should not be affected.

Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are the new countries that receive the “extra point fee”. According to Netflix, a fee of US$ 3 will be charged from each account for users who watch, while for the Argentine country the novelty costs 219 Argentine pesos.

Prior to the appeal, Chile, Costa Rica and Peru were the first regions in the world to receive the “extra member” charge, in March 2022. In this case, however, the limitation was not restricted to a household.

Users will need to register “extra point” for each address that uses the account

“The spread of account sharing undermines, in the long run, our long-term ability to invest and improve our service,” the company said in a statement.

Faced with a scenario of loss of users, Netflix finds itself in one of the most difficult periods since it became the main streaming service in the world. In the company’s last financial statement, released last April, the company revealed the loss of about 200,000 users, which led to its market value falling by approximately US$ 60 billion.

The prospect of competition with other streaming, in addition to the financial loss, also made the company announce that it will launch a subscription to the service with advertising, which will have a lower monthly value for users. A partnership with Microsoft has already been announced to develop the platform’s ad technology in this new plan.