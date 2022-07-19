Netflix will charge for password sharing in 5 more countries; see which

Netflix (NFLX34) announced on Monday (18) that it will start charging for sharing passwords for its streaming service in five more Latin American countries. Brazil was left out of the measure, which will affect Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The extra charge will begin in August and will be done through the alternative “add a house” feature. It will cost 219 pesos per house in Argentina (about R$9 at the current price) and US$2.99 ​​in other countries (about R$16).

In March, the company had already launched the “add extra member” feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. O InfoMoney asked the company if there is a difference between the “add a house” and “add extra member” features, but did not receive a response as of the publication of this report. He also asked if the measure is expected to be adopted in Brazil.

In justifying the decision, Netflix stated that “widespread sharing of bills between families undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service”, so it is “carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their bills to pay a fee.” little more”.

How will billing work?

According to Netflix, the service can only be used in one household per account in the five countries (Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic), but there will be an option to “add a house”. “To use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask you to pay extra,” the company says.

The price will be 219 pesos per month per house in Argentina (R$ 9.20 at the current exchange rate) and US$ 2.99 per month per house in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic (R$ 16, 25). Basic plan members can add only one extra house, Standard members can have up to two extra houses and Premium members can have up to three.

The company also says that there will be a new “home management” feature, to “control where your account is being used — and remove homes at any time”, and that it will continue to be possible to watch Netflix “away from home on your tablet, laptop or cell phone”.

