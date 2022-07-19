Netflix will charge shared accounts in 5 more countries, Real inflation and what matters in the market – 07/19/2022 – Mercado

ANDsta is the edition of newsletterr FolhaMercado this Tuesday (19). want to receive it from monday to Friday at 7 am In your email? Sign up below:

Netflix extends billing for shared accounts

Netflix said on Monday (18) that it will start charging users in five Latin American countries who share their accounts with people who live in other homes. Brazil is not among them.

Understand: the service can be used in one to three additional homes starting next month in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The additional charge varies between $1.70 and $2.99 (R$9.12 and R$16.04, at the current exchange rate), depending on the country.

What explains: The novelty is one of Netflix’s bets to increase its revenue in the face of the drop in subscribers registered in a quarter for the first time in ten years.

The company had been testing the tool since March in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. All over the world would be 100 millions accounts shared with people from other households, according to the platform.





We’ve carefully explored different ways for people who want to share their accounts to pay a little more.

Another novelty to be implemented this year is a cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan.

To that end, the streaming leader announced last week that it hired Microsoft to develop the tool and find advertisers.

Lost in streaming? Subscribe to the Maratonar newsletter here and receive tips on series and movies to watch.

Yummy ‘meat’ + discount together

Magazine Luiza sent a video via WhatsApp this Monday to 5 million customers in which Luiza Trajano, chairman of the board and the “face” of the company, says that the retailer will offer pre-approved credit for payments made in the booklet.





Look, it’s going to be in the meat, remember that yummy ‘meat’, in installments that you can pay and we’ll even give you a discount together”



Understand: credit can be used in on-site stores through the booklet or Luiza card, in the Gold and Preferential categories, or for e-commerce purchases.

Magalu and other traditional retailers have bet on their knowledge of the consumption profile of customers – acquired from the traditional booklets – to offer credit in a context of high interest rates.

Take credit sparingly: in a time of persistent inflation, expensive borrowing and recession in sight, the decision to take on financing must be well calculated.

Ideally, it should be done after creating a financial reserve for contingencies, says economist and financial planner Bruno Mori.

Market reaction: Magalu’s stock jumped more than 10% at the beginning of this Monday’s trading session and were accompanied by increases in other retailers.

In the middle of the afternoon, the mood of the market turned with negative news from the US and the company’s shares ended the day down 0.36%.

Stocks in the sector have been on a bleeding edge since last year. They even reacted with the approval of the PEC do Auxílio. Analysts heard by Sheethowever, see the breath as fleeting.

Inflation rises 653% since Real

The country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA, recorded an accumulated increase of 653% since the launch of the Real Plan in July 1994.

This means that R$100 at the time corresponds to today BRL 748, in the corrected value. The calculations are by LCA Consultores.

States cut more ICMS: the governments of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná announced this Monday that they have reduced the ICMS rate on hydrous ethanol.

The state tax on fuel will drop from 13.3% to 9.57% for those from São Paulo, from 16% to 9% for miners and 18% for 12% for the people of Paraná.

On Friday, Goiás reduced the charge to 14.17%. The four states are the biggest consumers of ethanol in Brazil.

Blackrock has another concern: As countries scramble to ease fuel prices, the most lasting impact on inflation is in food, says Larry Fink, founder of the world’s largest asset manager.

The war in Ukraine not only put pressure on prices for commodities, but also for fertilizers.

The biggest fear is in Africa, which usually imports grain from Ukraine, a country that has had “tremendous destruction of arable land”, says the CEO of Blackrock.

In Argentineinflation behaves like a runaway train, he says, in an interview with Sheeteconomist and consultant Fausto Spotorn.

Work in the morning, beach in the afternoon

Have you ever thought about working only part-time on Fridays during the summer?

In the US, some companies are adopting this benefit, which can serve to motivate employees and even as a test for the four-day workweek.

Understand: During the Northern Hemisphere summer, which runs from June to August, employers have noticed that there is a natural drop in traffic in many offices — many people, including clients, go on vacation at this time.

Therefore, they adopted a shorter Friday model, especially in New York and in sectors such as finance, press and technology.

About 10% of US companies promoted the practice in 2015.

Luxury for the few: it is clear that the benefit ends up reaching professionals who receive above-average salaries and whose work is lighter on Fridays.

It is difficult to imagine this modality being adopted in tourist services or activities considered essential, such as health and safety.

Differential: for a Columbia Business School professor of management, the benefit can be decisive in the process of choosing a new job.

According to Stephan Meier, “more and more companies are discovering what motivates people” in terms of benefits — and it’s not ping-pong tables or free food.

Want to know more about the job market? THE Sheet has a newsletter with tips and news on the subject. This week’s issue features reports on the pros and cons of being a freelancer.