Netflix’s new Resident Evil series is slammed by critics and audiences

Series is not doing well on any review platform

It’s not just today that Resident Evil movie adaptations don’t do well. now the new Netflix series has further downgraded the quality of these works. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has 25% acceptance among the public, a score of 1.9 on Metacritic and 3.6 on IMDb among the thousands of reviews of the Netflix adaptation.

Other game adaptations, also made by Netflix, fared much better than Resident Evil. Castlevania has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.9 on Metacritic and 8.3 on IMDb.. Already The Witcher, which despite having a series of books as a base, it is undeniable that the game had a greater influence on the production. The series has the following numbers: 75%, 8.2 and 6.8respectively.

The truth is, this performance shouldn’t have taken fans by surprise, as, as I said before, Resident Evil adaptations never went well. The production of these films and series always choose not to follow the original work, so you cannot expect a different result.

In addition, the Netflix Resident Evil teaser trailer already showed what the reception would be when the series arrived. The comments are basically questions about why they don’t use the source material, the games, to create these adaptations that always go astray and end up delivering something they don’t like.

not yet Rotten Tomatoes, no live-action adaptation of the Capcom franchise has done well. CG movies like Resident Evil: Vendetta, Resident Evil: Damnation, and Resident Evil: Degeneration do better than movies starring Milla Jovovich, last year’s movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and the current Netflix series.

The games go from strength to strength

In the meantime, the games are doing very well (thanks, I would say to Capcom). The franchise has been selling more and more, especially after the new games released in recent years starting with Resident Evil 7 in 2017. The title over 10 million copies sold.

Then with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 games. The first, released in 2019, sold more than 10 million copies and has high marks in its reviews. Despite the second game having received criticism for lack of content (compared to the original), the title already exceeds 5 million units.

Resident Evil Village, released in May of last year, has sold over 6 million copies and in October it will receive its first expansion with story DLC, in addition to other news such as third-person mode and more characters in Mercenaries mode.

