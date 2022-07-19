Netizens reflect on the premiere of the new season of Ilha Record – Photos

the second season of Record Island, commanded by Mariana Rios, arrived with everything: from barbs exchanged by the participants during the first dynamic to news like the new Commander’s room. The program was a hit on social media and was at the top of Twitter’s Trending Topics on Monday night (18). Check out the comments from netizens!

Xiii! Will the first dynamic affect some participants? Anyone who likes a good discord is already waiting for the bullshit to roll loose!

The bets to know who will be the weakest and strongest in the race are in full swing on the networks

Who doesn’t like a nice catchphrase? Internet users do not miss anything and are already registering some phrases, speeches and jargon from the participants

The game has barely started and we already see speculation that some participants are changing their positioning after the teams split. Will it be?

Those who like everything very well organized will have to put aside the mania to deal well with colleagues. Is this possible?

Expectation x Reality: the participant’s comment during the dynamic made internet users remember Bruno Sutter’s metalhead days

Who was excited about the news this season? The suite and the necklace took the internet comments!

Internet users loved the work of Mariana Rios in front of the reality show

The premiere episode brought excitement to accompany the new season with lots of tests, parties and of course the long-awaited bullshit couldn’t be missed!