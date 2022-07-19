New Borussia Dortmund signing has testicular cancer diagnosed

Credit: Disclosure / Borussia Dortmund

Newly signed by Borussia Dortmund, striker Sebastién Haller received sad news this Monday (18). The 28-year-old, who also plays for the Ivory Coast national team, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

After training this Monday morning (18), the striker complained of being sick. Soon after, Sebastién Haller underwent medical tests and a tumor was detected in his testicles.

Haller left CT where Borussia Dortmund is pre-season in Switzerland and returned to Germany. The striker will undergo further tests in the coming days at a medical center specializing in the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastién Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Borussia Dortmund released an official statement on the case and asked that the privacy of Sebastién Haller be respected.

“Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked. As soon as we have more information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.”

The striker was signed by Borussia Dortmund after standing out with the Ajax shirt in the last two seasons. Sebastien Haller hasn’t even made his official debut for the German club yet.