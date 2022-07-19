New Chevrolet Blazer is launched in Police, SS, RS and LT versions

Future and past collide in the new generation of the Chevrolet Blazer. Now 100% electric and totally geared towards urban use, the SUV debuts its new generation with the option of a police vehicle. Here in Brazil for years the Chevrolet Blazer was one of the most used cars by the police, but in the times when it was derived from the S10 pickup.

Incidentally, this is the fourth model that Chevrolet sells in the world under the name Blazer. We now have the electric Blazer with a unibody structure and a very sporty look. There’s also the American Blazer, a five-seater SUV (with a seven-seater option in China) and Camaro-inspired looks.

With one more name, the Brazilian Trailblazer brings the original essence of the Blazer. It is derived from the S10 pickup and the only one built in the chassis under body scheme. Finally, the American/Chinese Traiblazer is Chevrolet’s Jeep Compass. It has a look inspired by the American Blazer, which in turn is inspired by the Camaro. Understanding the confusion, let’s go to the new model.

Front, rear or all-wheel drive

Chevrolet followed an interesting and unprecedented approach to the Blazer. Depending on the version, you can have front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The entry-level 1LT variant is front-wheel drive, as is the 2LT. However, the intermediate variant has optional all-wheel drive.

The Blazer RS ​​is the most interesting of all. As standard, it has front-wheel drive, but you can opt for rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Both layouts are optional and selectable according to the customer’s taste. The Blazer SS only has all-wheel drive. That’s because he’s the strongest of them all.

Chevrolet revealed performance data only for the SS, which delivers 565 hp and 89.5 kgfm of torque. This puts it ahead of the BMW iX which delivers 535 hp and 78 kgfm, as well as the BYD Tan with its 517 hp and 69.3 kgfm. In terms of autonomy we have 398 km for the 1LT, 472 km for the 2LT with battery pack, 515 km for the RS and 466 km for the sporty SS.

uniform blazer

Along with all civilian versions of the new Chevrolet Blazer, General Motors has unveiled the Police Pursuit Vechicle (PPV). The uniformed version has the same mechanical set as the SS, which takes the electric SUV to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds with WOW mode activated. But what’s interesting are the changes and reinforcements he’s gained.

Unlike the standard Blazer SS which is 4×4, the Cop has either front- or rear-wheel drive. It got Brembo brakes and an interior with specific equipment for the police. Chassis has been reinforced and there is a bull bar at the front to impact other cars. More details will be revealed soon.

urban and sport

Visually, the Chevrolet Blazer 2023 draws attention for its very sporty style. It’s an SUV with good ground clearance, but huge wheels and a visually low, muscular body. The front AA is highlighted by the split headlights and the illuminated front grille (only present on the RS and SS). The top version has a different bumper with a larger air intake.

The rear features T-shaped taillights and clean styling. The rear window is short and sloping, nodding to the coupe SUV segment. But inside he is impressive. The style is very sporty, with round air vents and high center console. Steering wheel with a straight base in the RS and SS complete the style.

The new 17.7-inch multimedia center is one of the largest in the segment and already features the new General Motors operating system, in addition to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Instrument panel is also digital, measuring 11 inches. There is also the Super Cruiser, a state-of-the-art adaptive autopilot that allows the car to drive completely by itself, without the driver having to keep his hands on the wheel.

Price and Brazil

To the delight of fans of electric SUVs with a sporty footprint, the Chevrolet Blazer will be sold in Brazil soon. For now, the brand has only announced its deliveries and prices in the US, but here it should arrive in the next few years, possibly in 2024 or 2025.

Reservations for the top SS version have already started in the US. It arrives in 2023, being the first of all, starting at US$ 65,995 (R$ 356 thousand). The 2LT and RS versions of the new Blazer are not available right now, but will cost US$47,595 and US$51,995, equivalent to R$260,000 and R$280,000. The 1LT entry version will only debut in 2024 at a price of 44,995 (R$ 243,000).

>>Flagra reveals new details of the Chevrolet S10 2024

>>Chevrolet will only replace in 2026 Jurassic model launched in 1996

>>New Chevrolet S10 is spotted with less camouflage in the US