New FGTS withdrawal authorized in July has an additional of up to R$ 2.9 thousand

The chance to earn extra money is always good news for Brazilians. This July, millions of workers can withdraw the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) and also guarantee a additional installment of up to BRL 2.9 thousand.

The FGTS birthday withdrawal is an alternative modality to the withdrawal withdrawal. When opting for it, the worker can redeem part of the balance of his linked accounts every year, between the month of his birth and the second subsequent month.

Withdrawals are currently available for July birthdays, as well as those born in May and June. In the case of this first group, it is still possible to join to receive the resources in 2022.

The change is made in the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS. Upon confirming the migration, the worker loses the right to withdraw the full balance in case of dismissal without just cause, but maintains the 40% fine paid by the employer.

What is the withdrawal amount?

The amount available to each person depends on the balance in their active and inactive escrow fund accounts. In addition, those who have more than BRL 500.01 can redeem an additional installment of up to BRL 2,900. Check the FGTS birthday withdrawal table:

balance ranges withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

How to migrate to the FGTS Anniversary Loot?

Those interested in joining the modality can do the entire process through the FGTS app. See the step by step:

Access the FGTS application and log in; Click on “My FGTS”; Choose the option “Anniversary Withdrawal”; Read the terms and conditions; Click on “Join the Anniversary Withdrawal”.

After confirming, it is only possible to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal after 24 months, counted from the following month after the exchange.