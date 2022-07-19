New salary floor for pharmacists could have a relevant impact on the sector, but full approval is unlikely

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill (PL) that aims to increase the salary base for pharmacists to R$6,500 per month against the current average of approximately R$3,500 per month.

If approved, XP estimates that the PL could have an average negative impact of 25% on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of pharmacies, in addition to accelerating the consolidation of the sector. However, the financial institution sees its approval as unlikely, given that, according to its policy analysis team, the issue does not seem to be a government priority at this time.

The proposal still needs to be discussed in the specific committees of the Chamber (constitutional, labor and public services, etc.) and awaits approval from senators and President Jair Bolsonaro. Initially, the bill was focused on nurses, but pharmacists were added at the last minute.

Analysts at Itaú BBA share the same view as XP, since Congress is in recess, so the amendment will not be voted on for at least another month. “Even after that, it is unclear whether the issue will be voted on in its entirety.”

In this sense, the BBA analysis team evaluates the probability of approval of the new salary floor for pharmacists as low.

Impact on the sector

The salary being discussed as a minimum for the category is above the average currently paid by companies covered by the BBA (from 40% to 50% above). Currently, according to BBA, pharmacists’ salaries represent around 3% to 5% of company store sales, but if this change materializes, it will lead to a significant increase in the general and administrative expenses line, likely putting pressure on profitability levels. in the short term.

The loss of profitability estimated by XP should be 25% of the Ebitda of pharmaceutical companies, assuming that there is no pass-through of prices to consumers, although the companies note that this would be necessary if the PL were approved.

That said, the impact would disproportionately hit smaller players than publicly traded names. This would weaken competition and likely lead to greater concentration of market share in the hands of the biggest players in the industry, analysts reckon.

According to BBA, most products are selling well below their regulatory price thresholds, meaning a higher wage floor would likely drive drug prices up over time.

Finally, XP’s policy analysis team points out that the bill is intended for the private sector only and therefore would potentially create a distortion between the private and public sectors and is not a priority for the government. In this way, XP continues to see pharmacies as a resilient segment amid the challenging macro scenario and reiterates a buy recommendation for Panvel (PNVL3) and Pague Menos (PGMN3) and neutral for RD (RADL3) and d1000 (DMVF3).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related