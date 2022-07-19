New signing, Igor Torres bets on versatility to help Bahia in this Series B | Bahia

Confirmed as a player for Bahia, this Monday, and regularized in the CBF, striker Igor Torres can now debut for Tricolor in this Tuesday’s game, at 19 pm (GMT), against CRB, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a duel valid for the Round #19 of Serie B. At this Monday’s press conference, the former Fortaleza player said he is ready to help the team.

– I feel good, I’ve been working all the time, I didn’t have time off. In Fortaleza, I was already working, I asked to come before to work here before, to be fit, and I count on the presence of every fan so that we can fill Fonte Nova, tomorrow, and we will leave with the triumph.

Igor has been training at Cidade Tricolor since Saturday. He is an old acquaintance of coach Enderson Moreira. The two worked together at Fortaleza last year, when the athlete played 25 matches. In 2022, Igor played 12 games for the Ceará club, only four as a starter, and scored one goal.

– Expectations are the best possible. We did a good job with Enderson, where I started to have opportunities as a professional, and I was able to help him. He helped me a lot too. This reunion will be very important both for me and for Bahia because I will give myself as much as possible so that the team gets access.

To gain relevance in the tricolor attack, Igor Torres bets on his versatility. He ensures that he manages to perform some functions in the offensive sector.

“I’m a versatile athlete. I like to play both on the flanks and as a centre-forward. If it’s to help Bahia, wherever I need it, I’m willing” – says Igor Torres.

Happy with the chance to play for Bahia, the striker assures the fan that he will do everything possible to help the team in this Series B.

– Incredible opportunity to play in a giant team, in Bahia, is not for everyone. I am privileged to be part of this team. I want to thank God and say to this crowd that they can expect a lot of will, determination and determination from me, that I will do my best to make the fans happy.

Tricolor occupies third place in Serie B, with 33 points. The club’s situation in the G-4 is comfortable, as Sport, fifth in the championship, has seven points less.

O Bahia ends its participation in the first round of the competition this Tuesday, at 19h (GMT), against CRB, for round #19, at Arena Fonte Nova. Left-back Djalma is suspended and will not play in the match.

goals in Bahia

– Goal is always to win. We know that in an athlete’s life there are many triumphs, many defeats, but we know that the main goal is to move up to Serie A. I am willing to pay the price to move up to Serie A [muita disposição em campo]and it will work.

Leave Fortaleza to play Serie B

– We know the size of Bahia, a giant team. You don’t need to be an expert to know that Bahia doesn’t have to be here [Segunda Divisão], but it is the reality. Last year, some things happened for Bahia to be here today, but we will fight until the end to celebrate accession.