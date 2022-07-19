New video shows another fan in a racist gesture during São Paulo vs Fluminense | Brazilian series a

A new video shows another São Paulo fan committing a racist gesture in this Sunday’s game, against Fluminense, in Morumbi.

A man approaches the divide between the crowds and imitates a monkey in the direction of the Fluminense fans.

Also this Sunday, another racist episode, in the same place of the stadium, had been denounced by fans of the carioca club. The Civil Police opened an investigation and tries to identify the São Paulo man in this first video.

On Sunday, after the first images became public, both São Paulo and Fluminense demonstrated and condemned the act. See what the clubs said:

– São Paulo Futebol Clube regrets the manifestations of racism against a Fluminense fan that took place in this afternoon’s match at Morumbi Stadium and vehemently repudiates them. Tricolor reaffirms that it is against all types of discrimination, repudiates any form of racial offense and makes itself available to the authorities to investigate the facts and help identify the aggressor. São Paulo Futebol Clube belongs to everyone, and in Morumbi there is no room for racism. Racists are not welcome – wrote the São Paulo team.

– Fluminense Football Club became aware, through the manifestation of one of its fans on social media, of a serious complaint of racial offenses suffered in the stands of Morumbi in today’s match between São Paulo x Fluminense. The club declares that it is at the disposal of its fans and strongly repudiates any discriminatory act, asking the authorities to speed up the investigation of the case. Prejudice needs to be eradicated from all environments of society, including football – posted Fluminense.

