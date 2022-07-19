Nissan Leaf 2023 arrives with discreet restyling and new equipment

On the sides, the only change is the wheel design. Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

The Nissan Leaf, which has 100% electric propulsion, arrived at the 2023 line with a discreet restyling and new equipment. The good news is that the manufacturer kept, at least for now, the price of the 2022 line, set at R$ 293,790. The model has already started to be distributed to the 44 dealerships of the brand approved to sell and perform services on electric vehicles.

On the outside, the Nissan Leaf 2023 brings changes in the shape of the grille and front bumper. In addition, the headlights gained a black internal finish, while the 17-inch alloy wheels were redesigned. The model also debuts the new manufacturer’s logo.

On the sides, the only change is the design of the wheels.

A discreet change took place in the front and rear wind deflectors: these parts, positioned in the four corners of the wheel arches, on the rear diffuser and on the spoiler also changed color (they were blue and are now black).

Nissan Leaf 2023 Equipment

Among the equipment, the Nissan Leaf 2023 won a Bose-branded audio system, consisting of two 1-inch tweeters, two 6.5-inch long-range speakers in the front doors, two other 5-inch long-range speakers. .25 inches in the rear doors, an amplifier and a 4.5 inch woofer, both in the trunk area.

Bose audio system and “smart” rearview mirror are new on board

Another novelty is the reproduction of images captured by the vehicle’s rear camera in the internal rearview mirror, which has an LCD screen. The manufacturer calls this technology the smart interior mirror. Finally, there are two new color combinations: Shark gray with a black roof and Magnetic red with a black roof.

According to Nissan, the Leaf has sold, by 2023, almost 600,000 units worldwide over approximately 12 years. In Brazil, the model has been present since 2019 and, last year, it was the best-selling among 100% electric cars on the market.

