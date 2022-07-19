Nissan Leaf 2023 arrives with discreet restyling and new equipment

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Nissan Leaf 2023 arrives with discreet restyling and new equipment 1 Views

Nissan Leaf 2023 gray rear

On the sides, the only change is the wheel design.
Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

The Nissan Leaf, which has 100% electric propulsion, arrived at the 2023 line with a discreet restyling and new equipment. The good news is that the manufacturer kept, at least for now, the price of the 2022 line, set at R$ 293,790. The model has already started to be distributed to the 44 dealerships of the brand approved to sell and perform services on electric vehicles.

On the outside, the Nissan Leaf 2023 brings changes in the shape of the grille and front bumper. In addition, the headlights gained a black internal finish, while the 17-inch alloy wheels were redesigned. The model also debuts the new manufacturer’s logo.

Nissan Leaf 2023 gray rear
On the sides, the only change is the design of the wheels.

A discreet change took place in the front and rear wind deflectors: these parts, positioned in the four corners of the wheel arches, on the rear diffuser and on the spoiler also changed color (they were blue and are now black).

Nissan Leaf 2023 Equipment

Among the equipment, the Nissan Leaf 2023 won a Bose-branded audio system, consisting of two 1-inch tweeters, two 6.5-inch long-range speakers in the front doors, two other 5-inch long-range speakers. .25 inches in the rear doors, an amplifier and a 4.5 inch woofer, both in the trunk area.

Nissan Leaf 2023 interior
Bose audio system and “smart” rearview mirror are new on board

Another novelty is the reproduction of images captured by the vehicle’s rear camera in the internal rearview mirror, which has an LCD screen. The manufacturer calls this technology the smart interior mirror. Finally, there are two new color combinations: Shark gray with a black roof and Magnetic red with a black roof.

According to Nissan, the Leaf has sold, by 2023, almost 600,000 units worldwide over approximately 12 years. In Brazil, the model has been present since 2019 and, last year, it was the best-selling among 100% electric cars on the market.

We’ve already driven the Nissan Leaf: watch the video!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

MD 14 years! Apply for the Azul Itaú credit card and earn up to 100,000 bonus points

Also in celebration of the 14th Anniversary of Melhores Destinos, TudoAzul is offering up to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved