Number of voters under 18 grows again after two decades of decline | Election in Numbers

The number of 16 and 17 year olds eligible to vote returned to growth this year after two decades of decline, point to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The last time there was an increase in this segment – which is not required to vote – was in 2002.

According to data from the Electoral Court, the number of young people under the age of 18 eligible to vote went from 2.2 million in 2002 to 1.4 million in 2018, the lowest number in the historical series. Today there are 2.1 million. Data for 1989 is not available with age cut-off.

For Humberto Dantas, political scientist and general director of Movimento Voto Consciente, the main factor that explains this phenomenon is the change in the way the Electoral Justice communicated with young people this year.

According to him, previously the TSE opted for more traditional communication, with emphasis on television campaigns. That, however, changed this year, with the Electoral Justice increasing its presence in virtual media and taking advantage of the engagement of influencers.

“The campaign was more assertive, it was more capable of dialoguing clearly with a certain audience, in the way that this audience likes to communicate”, he explains.

Dantas emphasizes that this is not the first year that artists have demonstrated in order to promote the political awareness of the population.

“This is nothing new. I remember in the early 2000s, late 1990s, good speeches, for example, by Zezé de Camargo and Luciano on the Hebe program saying that Brazilians needed to know more about politics”, he comments.

What has changed, according to him, is that now artists and influencers have more autonomy to guide these themes.

“We are no longer in a world where this type of speech only gains strength or only reverberates when the great producers of the great broadcasters accept to talk about this subject. Today people have absolute autonomy to talk about everything they want. Anitta posts anything. in your social network and this reverberates significantly”, he explains.

The singer’s appeal was an additional stimulus for student Luana Perdigão, 16, to withdraw her voter registration this year. “I already wanted to and that was kind of an added incentive”, says the resident of Fortaleza.

“Who took [o título] it was my parents, but the reason is because I wanted to vote, I wanted this experience. And now that this is very fierce, I wanted to impose my political opinion and change the current Brazilian stage”, she says.

Bruna Borges, a student from Rio Grande do Sul, on the other hand, says that the artists’ campaign did not affect her, as she had wanted to vote since 2018, but was not old enough. She is 17 years old and turns 18 at the end of October.

“I decided to take the title to try to make a difference in politics and change it, I think it’s very important for young people to realize that politics is constant in our daily lives and we can change it”, he says.

Actress Bruna Marquezine, BBB winner Juliette and singer Zeca Pagodinho also demonstrated throughout this year supporting young voters to take voter registration. Even international celebrities were involved in the campaign, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, who also called on young Brazilians to vote.

The movement gained more body in March this year, the month in which, according to TSE data, a greater growth in the number of those eligible to vote in this age group began. It is possible that these numbers were also impacted by the proximity to the final date to take the document, on May 4th.

Dantas comments that, for the most part, these influencers are not technically prepared to talk about political education — not least because, according to him, most Brazilians do not have this training. Despite this, he believes that this movement is positive, since it reaches an audience that would not be reached in traditional campaigns.

Divided population may have influenced

The reduction in the number of young people in the last elections was accompanied by the percentage decrease of this electorate in relation to the total electorate. In 1994, 16 and 17 year olds were 2.2% of those eligible to vote, a number that reached 1% in 2018 and is now 1.35%. Another factor that may have an impact on this process is the fact that the Brazilian population is aging — and so is the electorate.

For the director general of Movimento Voto Consciente, another factor that may have contributed to this reversal is the fact that the discussion about this year’s presidential election started earlier, with two candidates — Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL) — focusing on majority of votes in polls.

“This shows that the population is very divided between two proposals and universes, and perhaps young people have managed to look at this and are positioning themselves, whether for Lula or for Bolsonaro”, he comments.