Nun breaks kiss between actresses in Naples: ‘It’s the Devil’

A nun this Monday (18) interrupted a photo shoot in Naples, southern Italy, and separated two young actresses who were kissing.

“What are you doing? No! It’s the devil!”, shouted the old woman as she interrupted the kiss between Serena de Ferrati and Kyshan Wilson, models and protagonists of the TV series “Mare Fuori”, which tells the stories of young people in a penitentiary.

Soon after, the nun crossed herself with the sign of the cross and invoked “Jesus, Joseph and Mary”, under the amazed and amused gaze of the girls, while the photographer tried to defuse the situation: “We are really trying to work”, he said.

The video was shot by makeup artist Roberta Mastalìa, who also worked on the photo shoot, and was shared on Ferrati’s social media, with the ironic caption “God doesn’t love LGBT.” The post soon went viral and hundreds of users justified the nun’s attitude for her “advanced age”.

The scene, which took place in the Spanish Quarter of Naples, on the corner of Via Concordia and Vico Colonne in Cariati, divided opinions on the web: while one part criticized the elderly woman, many other people condemned the kiss between the actresses. “In a world now without any principles and morals”, reads one of the comments.