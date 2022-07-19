Nun breaks kiss between two actresses during photo shoot

Abhishek Pratap 7 seconds ago News Comments Off on Nun breaks kiss between two actresses during photo shoot 0 Views

posted on 07/19/2022 11:49

(credit: Instagram @serenaltair/ reproduction)


(credit: Instagram @serenaltair/ reproduction)

A nun interrupted a photo shoot in Naples, southern Italy, to separate two actresses who were kissing.

The scene was recorded by makeup artist Roberta Mastalia, who was working on the photo shoot, and shared on social media by actress Serena de Ferrati. She and Kyshan Wilson are the protagonists of the TV series mare fuori, which is available at Netflix.


In the video, you can see when the nun interrupts the scene. “What are you doing? No! It’s the devil!” she told her. The nun made the sign of the cross.

Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Under criticism, Lisca leaves Leão and settles with Santos

Coach leaves Rubro-Negro after 4 games and a total turn of the mood. Received with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved