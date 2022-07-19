Ona-preta kills dog and scares residents in Trs Marias – Gerais

Residents made posts on social media, asking for help to deal with the situation involving the black jaguar. (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) A black jaguar has scared the residents of Capo da Ona, in the rural area of ​​Trs Marias, in the north-central region of Minas Gerais, for the last few days. The wild animal would have killed a pitbull dog after trying to attack a person last Thursday (7/14), when it was first seen.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, said that the jaguar was hidden, on the lookout for an employee of a tipiale farm, when it came forward. The dog came in front.

Still according to her, there are footprints of the wild animal everywhere.

The jaguar would be seen again on Saturday (7/16) by a man looking for a horse.

Puppies and disappearance

Another resident stated that, about a year and a half ago, people had seen four cubs of what appeared to be a jaguar in a nearby town.

She also said that other animals, such as a calf from a neighbor, have disappeared at the scene, which would be the jaguar’s work.

The woman also said that a puma was run over on a nearby highway, warning of the presence of other wild animals.

contact difficulty

Residents claim that they have been trying to contact the authorities, but that the city does not have a Fire Department and that the Environmental Military Police says it does not have the materials needed for the capture, asking applicants to speak with Ibama.

Residents were also unable to contact Ibama.

The State of Minas contacted the Trs Marias Military Police. The on-duty worker said he was unaware of the case and said that the environmental police, having worked over the weekend, were off duty.

Ibama already informed that this type of activation needs to be made to the Environmental Military Police of Belo Horizonte.

In contact with the corporation in the capital, it was recommended to talk to the MP from Trs Marias.

.