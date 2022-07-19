Opposition asks STF to investigate Bolsonaro for attack on the polls in a meeting with ambassadors | Policy

They argue that the president committed administrative impropriety, early electoral propaganda, abuse of political and economic power and a crime against the Democratic State.

It will be up to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to define whether there are elements to make a formal complaint against Bolsonaro. It is up to the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office to define whether to file a complaint for electoral crime.

The meeting, held this Monday (18), was an initiative of Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for reelection. At the official residence of Palácio da Alvorada, in front of diplomatic representatives from other countries, he repeated unfounded and already denied suspicions about electronic voting machines and the electoral system in Brazil.

The president based the presentation on an inquiry opened by the Federal Police in 2018, with the authorization of the STF, about a hacker’s invasion of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system. The TSE has already informed, several times, that this access was blocked and did not interfere in any result.

In the action sent to the STF, the parliamentarians claim that Bolsonaro used the position of president of the Republic to shake the democratic order.

“The represented cannot use the position of President of the Republic to subvert and attack the democratic order, seeking to create real chaos in the country and destabilize public institutions”, says the text of the representation sent to the court.

They called Bolsonaro’s offensive against the polls a “disproportionate and absolutely baseless attack on the electronic voting system adopted in the country”.

The parliamentarians argued that Bolsonaro used public resources, such as the structure of the Palácio da Alvorada and TV Brasil (his speech was broadcast live), to his own advantage.

“Should answer for an act of administrative improbity when making direct and undue use, for their own benefit, in the light of day, of public goods such as the structure of the Presidency of the Republic and dissemination by TV Brasil, and for making early electoral propaganda, still committing abuse of political and economic power and electoral crime, acting in an unworthy manner as President of the Republic”, states the suit.

