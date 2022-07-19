Oscar? Alexis Sanchez? Cristiano Ronaldo? Marcos Braz opens the game and talks about possible ‘galactic’ reinforcements from Flamengo

Marcos Braz gave a press conference this Monday (18) and talked about possible ‘galactic’ reinforcements from Flamengo

After presentation of Arturo Vidal as reinforcementthis Monday (18), the vice president of football at Flamengo, Marcos Brazgave an interview in Gávea and opened the game about the possible “galactic” reinforcements that the carioca club intends to bring.

During the long press conference, Braz received a barrage of questions about the names of famous athletes in European and Asian football, such as the midfielder Oscarof Shanghai Portthe attacker Alexis Sánchezgives Inter Milanand even the megastar Cristiano Ronaldoof Manchester United.

See what the manager said about each one:

Oscar

“Regarding the player Oscar, about 10 days ago, eight days ago, I made a query to whoever takes care of the athlete’s career about the possibility of this athlete’s return to Brazilian football. He told me, at the time, that the player was solving some personal problems, but that the tendency was that he would have a lot of difficulty in relation to having an authorization from the Chinese club so that he could play for any team outside of China”.

“In the same consultation, I asked what his salary range would be there, to make some calculations of reductions. And, when I found out about the salary, I was even a little… Yeah… Wanting to know more details about whether this had other points, other added values, part of sponsorship, something, because it was a considerable value. It even discouraged me when he said that, even more because I would have to resolve (the hiring situation) with the Chinese team as well”.

“That’s what happened. This story was dormant for seven, eight days, and it seems that information came from outside the country, from an important journalist, who would have said that Flamengo would be negotiating with the Chinese club. What can I say? is that Flamengo never entered into negotiations with the Chinese club”

play 1:33 Director gave a press conference this Monday, after Vidal’s presentation

Alexis Sánchez

“Zero (Chance of Being Hired)”

Cristiano Ronaldo

“With all due respect to your question, but we have to take this very seriously. At no time did we deal with Cristiano Ronaldo, I didn’t even think about it.”

“What is known is that, when I was in Europe, I was with Cristiano’s mother. I met her at a restaurant that my family was with. We talked for five minutes, had a coffee. She treated me with as cordial as possible. I was on Madeira Island, her house, her region. That’s what happened”.

“I would very much like (to sign Cristiano Ronaldo), but that is unthinkable. At no time did we think about it”