Palmeiras sends new official letter to CBF and asks for VAR guidelines

Palmeiras sent, today, a new letter to the CBF about the failure of the video referee in the game against São Paulo, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The information was confirmed by UOL Esporte.

After receiving an initial response from the entity after sending a first document, the club requested the entity that the VAR lines be drawn.

Initially, right after the classic, Verdão questioned, through the first document, the criterion of the penalty marked on Jonathan Calleri, which originated the São Paulo goal, and that of a possible infraction in Dudu, which was not marked. After releasing the audios of the Choque-Rei, the CBF acknowledged that the VAR team, under the command of Emerson de Almeida Ferreira, should have traced the virtual lines to verify the condition of the Argentine striker.

In a video published on its official website, the CBF, through an announcer, understood that the bid involving the penalty “presents a previous situation regarding the playing condition of the attacking athlete”. Because of this, “the video assistant referee should have observed the best angles available and, in adjusted moves, the virtual line must be used to confirm the field decision”.

About the penalty committed by Gustavo Gómez in Calleri, initially not signaled by Leandro Pedro Vuaden, the VAR booth saw “two pulls” on the Argentine and recommended a review to the referee.

At that moment, the members of the cabin stated that “there are two actions of the defender, and the attacker tries to play twice in a row and fails”. Vuaden, then, agreed after rewatching the bid, saying that the São Paulo player “falls, and can’t play”. Thus, the referee scored the maximum penalty and gave the yellow card to the Palmeiras defender.

Another play in which the video referee’s communication with the field referee was released is that of an alleged penalty committed by Diego Costa on Dudu. Vuaden saw normal play and the VAR booth agreed with the decision.

The error that occurred at Allianz Parque resulted in the removal of Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (VAR) and Marcus Vinicius Gomes (AVAR), who, according to CBF, “are under evaluation of their technical performance”. Both would be present both in the match between Athletico-PR and Internacional, on Saturday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, and between Sport and Vila Nova, on Monday, for the 19th appointment of the Series B.

Palmeiras returns to the field this Monday, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), when they receive Cuiabá. The match at Allianz Parque is valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.