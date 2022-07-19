Palmeiras wins, and Atltico closes the Brazilian round as runner-up

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Atltico beat Botafogo 1-0 on Sunday (18) and won two positions

Atltico ended the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship in second place, two points behind Palmeiras. The competition leader beat Cuiab 1-0 this Monday (18th) and opened two points in relation to Galo, the team that defeated Botafogo on Sunday (17th) by the same result. Gabriel Veron scored the goal from Palmeiras, while Zaracho decided for the Minas Gerais team.



With the triumph, Verdo reached the 9th victory in 17 games, reaching 33 points. Abel Ferreira’s team drew six times in the Campeonato Brasileiro and was defeated twice.

Atltico has 31 points, two goals behind the leader. The Atletico campaign has the same number of defeats from Palmeiras, but Galo drew seven times and won eight matches. It is worth noting that Turco Mohamed’s team started the 17th round in fourth position, that is, they won two places.

The G6 of the Brazilian Championship still has Corinthians and Internacional, both with 29 points, and Fluminense and Athletico-PR, teams that have 28 goals. Flamengo is in 7th place and is seven points behind vice-leader Galo.

Because of the advantage in the leadership, the only team that can take the lead from Palmeiras in the next round is Atltico. The Minas Gerais team faces Cuiab on Thursday (21), at 7pm, at Arena Pantanal. On the same day, Palmeiras will visit Amrica, Galo’s rivals, at Independência, at 8 pm. These two matches are valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.