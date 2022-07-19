Pardini (PARD3) and Fleury (FLRY3) set AGE to vote merger; previews of Tenda (TEND3), Trisul (TRIS3) and Gafisa (GFSA3) and more

The state-owned company’s Board of Directors, in a session with the participation only of its members who were not nominated for a new election, the Board fully validated the analyzes of the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) in relation to the candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder and by the minority shareholders to the company’s CA.

EcoRodovias (ECOR3) informed that its subsidiary Ecovias do Araguaia obtained long-term credit lines with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and Banco da Amazônia (BASA), in the total amount of R$ 4.2 billion and with maturity in September 2051.

The Board also resolved, with the participation of all its members, by majority, on the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on August 19. “The call notice and the manual for participation in the Meeting will be released to the market tomorrow”, he concluded.

Hermes Pardini (PARD3) and Fleury (FLRY3)

The laboratory network Hermes Pardini (PARD3) and Fleury (FLRY3) scheduled an extraordinary general meeting for August 18 to deliberate on the merger.

The operation will result in the ownership, by Fleury, of all the shares of Hermes Pardini. At the same time, the shareholders of the Minas Gerais laboratory will receive R$ 2.154102722 per share, as well as 1.213542977 Fleury’s common share.

CCR (CCRO3) reported that the concessionaire Renovias, which is part of the group, signed a term with the São Paulo government rectifying the recognition of the imbalance in the political-financial equation of the concession contract in favor of the company resulting from the change in the tariff readjustment index. toll.

The agreement also rebalanced the concession by extending the term of the contract with Renovias to 482 days, which is scheduled to expire on October 7, 2023.

Trisul reported an operational preview of 2Q22, which showed a 61% increase in net sales.