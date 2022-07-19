patient held in prison by doctor reports damage from the operation

Plastic surgeon who kept a patient in private prison was arrested on Sunday (17). (Photo: GettyImages)

Victim claims he has ‘all necrotic chest’ and ‘two holes in his belly’

Patient would have been kept in private prison after surgeon’s error

Police issued an injunction for her to be transferred from the hospital.

The patient of plastic surgeon Bolivar Guerrero Silva, arrested this Sunday (17), in Duque de Caxias (RJ), for keeping her in private prison after complications in cosmetic surgery, revealed details of the consequences of the procedure.

“My chest is all necrotic and I have two holes in my belly, one under my belly button. I don’t see my belly button. I was told that I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone I was like this, I wasn’t supposed to tell my family “, said Daiane Chaves Cavalcante, 36, in an interview with “RJTV, on TV Globo.

Daiane has been hospitalized since June. She had transferred to another hospital.

“I couldn’t walk down the hall, I couldn’t do anything, I could only stay locked in the room I was in. My feeling is of ‘terrified’, of pain, of anguish, of wanting to leave, of wanting to get out of here”, she said.

A colleague of the victim reported the situation to the police. Agents went to Santa Branca Hospital and obtained an injunction for him to leave the unit. Other possible victims of the doctor have already sought the authorities to make a complaint, according to delegate Fernanda Fernandes, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam).

Daiane has not yet been taken to another hospital. Her family is still deciding where she should be transferred.

“What he did to my daughter’s belly is no joke, that’s too much. She wanted to ‘be vain’, fix herself, she didn’t deserve that”, lamented the victim’s father, Paulo Lacerda.