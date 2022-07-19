Patient of rapist doctor reported ‘bad taste in mouth’ after cesarean

One of the pregnant patients seen by Giovanni Bezerra on the day he was arrested for rape, at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti (RJ), reported to her mother, shortly after the cesarean, that she was “with a very bad in the mouth”. The information is from the program Fantástico, from TV Globo.

Credit: Reproduction/GloboNewsPatient of rapist doctor reported ‘bad taste in mouth’ after cesarean

That Sunday, July 10, the rapist doctor performed three cesarean sections. He was filmed and arrested in the act when he was already in the third surgery.

The husband of a woman from the second delivery of the day said that he wanted to return to his wife, around 1 pm, but only managed to find her again around 7 pm. When he arrived at the ward, his wife’s mother said that her daughter had said some strange things, including that she had a ‘very bad taste in her mouth’ when she woke up.

The testimonies of the husband of the woman who had the second cesarean section and the husband of the third claim that there were much stronger anesthesias than usual.

“He asked ‘me’ to leave, because there, from that moment there, it was going to be with the medical team. At that moment, I withdrew together with the technician who left with my son. And from there I didn’t have access to her anymore”, says the other husband. “I couldn’t speak anymore, because as soon as he left, I started to get softer, more sedated. Then he said he was going to give me general anesthesia. I took it and couldn’t remember anything else. I blacked out”, declared one of the patients, who went to the police station when she recognized the anesthesiologist on the news.

The woman of the first cesarean section with the rapist doctor said that her bathrobe fell off, at one point, and she noticed that Giovanni had it for her breasts and then asked if she was cold. “The woman believes that the nurse also noticed, because he took the robe and threw it on her shoulders”, says the statement.

Arrested for rape

The anesthesiologist was arrested in the early hours of last Monday, 11, at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti (RJ). He was caught raping a sedated patient, who was in the delivery room, at the time of a cesarean.

The video was made by the nursing team, which a month ago was suspicious of Giovanni’s suspicious attitudes. According to delegate Barbara Lomba, the victim who appears in the recording already knows about the violence suffered.

“She cried while talking to me on the phone, but said she is able to testify. She is fine, the son is fine. She went back to breastfeeding yesterday (Wednesday) because she was unable to afterward,” she said.

Giovanni is imprisoned in Bangu 8, and so far, without a lawyer to provide his defense. The Civil Police is investigating at least five other cases of victims who have already sought the police station. Other similar situations are also being investigated. Information is being sought in all health units where the anesthesiologist has worked as a physician.