Patrícia Poeta receives criticism about the command of ‘Encontro’ and Globo defends presenter: “Give a show”

Presenter has not been pleasing and there are many negative comments on the web

TV Globo took the pains of the new commander of ‘Encontro’ and came out in defense of presenter Patrícia Poeta, this Monday (18) after the journalist was criticized about the new remodeling of the program. The truth is that the presenter has not been pleasing and there are many contrary comments about the performance of the new commander of Globo’s morning attraction.

A praise opened up for many adverse comments to the Poet’s presentation. A netizen on Twitter made a post saying she was enjoying the program. “I’m just loving our ‘Meeting’ mornings with Patrícia Poeta”, said the follower, receiving a comment from Globo’s profile on the network, disregarding opposing opinions.

“It’s been a delight to spend the mornings with Patricia! She’s a sweetheart and always puts on a show”, said the comment on Globo’s profile. On the same network, many netizens criticized the program. “The intern lying to guarantee his salary at the end of the month”, replied a follower. “Was it Patrícia Poeta who wrote this answer?”, mocked another internet user.

Journalist Fátima Bernardes has been ahead of ‘Encontro’ since its debut and left the command of the attraction on July 1, 2022, when the program completed 10 years on the air, passing the baton to Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. The fate of William Bonner’s ex must be the command of The Voice.