Paulinho says he will not stay at Leverkusen and considers returning to Brazil

Paulinho may be leaving Bayer Leverkusen. In an interview with ‘O Globo’, the Brazilian striker revealed that he does not want to continue at the club for the next season and is in talks with the board for a release.

“For me, my future is already decided. The club already knows that I don’t want to stay for the next season. They are well informed, and we are finalizing the bureaucratic part regarding the contract so I can leave”, said the 22-year-old striker. years old.

The striker arrived at Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, after leaving Vasco, the club where he was revealed professionally. Paulinho also revealed that he already has conversations with other clubs and has not ruled out a return to Brazilian football.

“I don’t rule out [uma volta ao Brasil]. There’s Brazil and there’s Europe. We know that today the level of Brazilian football is very good. Unlike a few years ago. And there’s Europe too. I’m already here, right? Many clubs do. The first objective is to settle the details with Bayer. Of course, he already has conversations with other clubs. But for not having anything defined on paper [com o Bayer]so there’s nothing right with anyone,” he revealed.

Since arriving at Bayer Leverkusen, Paulinho has suffered from injuries and has not received many opportunities. In four years at the club, he played in 71 matches, with eight goals and five assists.