Pavón followed Atlético-MG’s training schedule while still at Boca Juniors

One of Atlético-MG’s four reinforcements for the sequence of the 2022 season, striker Cristian Pavón already has a date to debut with the alvinegra shirt: Thursday (21), against Cuiabá, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The Argentine had his name published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) and will be listed for the duel at the Pantanal Arena. Even without playing since last year, the physical issue is not a problem for the player, who still at Boca Juniors was already following a training schedule prepared by the Galo technical commission, as found out by the UOL Esporte.

At the end of May, about five weeks before leaving the Argentine club, Pavón was in Belo Horizonte. The presence in the capital of Minas Gerais shortly before the definitive move to Brazil had to do with the fact that he has not played since December 14, 2021. The 26-year-old athlete who had signed a pre-contract with Galo and was pulled over by the club’s board Argentine. In the first half of this year, the striker did not even train with Boca’s main squad.

In BH, Pavón underwent a physical evaluation and received a training schedule to follow until he was incorporated into the Atletico squad. The Atletico coaching staff was worried about the striker’s long inactivity and set up a kind of ‘pre-season’ for Pavón, who strictly followed the guidelines passed by the Minas Gerais coaching staff.

Therefore, in June, in the last month of his contract with Boca, the striker trained according to what was outlined by Atlético. What made a lot of difference to leave the player on a physical level very close to the other players in the Atlético squad. If it weren’t for the transfer window, which opened yesterday (18), Pavón could even have played for Galo earlier. Physically, he has been fit since the duel with São Paulo, played on the 10th, at Mineirão.

“I haven’t played for a long time, I’ve been training and today I feel good. I hope to be ready as soon as possible. I’m very happy, I know I can play on the left side, where I like the most, and then try to do the best with the other forwards. I know that I have a very good competence and I will do my best to have the confidence of the coach”, said the new shirt number 30 of Atlético-MG, when presented by the club, in early July.

The concern that exists at the moment is related to the lack of game rhythm of Pavón, who played the last match for Boca Juniors on December 14 of last year, in Saudi Arabia, for the Maradona Cup. The friendly was against Barcelona’s reserves, in honor of the Argentine idol who defended both clubs. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and the title went to the Argentine team, who beat the Spaniards on penalties 4-2. Pavón came on during the second half, took one of the penalties and got it right.