‘Pedra sobre Pedra’: check out 5 reasons to review the soap opera on Globoplay | soap opera world

who doesn’t remember Jorge Tadeu, a character that drove women crazy? or else from Sergio Cabeleira, who suffered every full moon? With an iconic opening ( 🎶 Who is rich lives on the beach, but who works has nowhere to live 🎶), designer Hans Donner used computer graphics to transform a model’s naked body into rocks and mountains. “Pedra sobre Pedra”, another classic of the small screens, arrives at Globoplay this Monday, 18/7, to the happiness of the soap opera writers.
The rivalry between two families in the backlands of Bahia moved the plot, which was full of elements of fantastic realism. Learn more about the novel by Aguinaldo Silva, Ana Maria Moretzsohn and Ricardo Linhares.
Impossible to forget the photographer Jorge Tadeu from ‘Pedra Sobre Pedra’. Even after his death, he still seduced women — Photo: Acervo/Globo
The biggest scenic city
Jorge Tadeu’s tree from ‘Pedra Sobre Pedra’ — Photo: Globo
Pedra Sobre Pedra had the largest scenographic city built until then by TV Globo. For the first time, real foot-and-mouth pavement was also used, placed on a concrete base, so as not to be damaged by rain or mud. The construction of the gypsy camp, with three 60 m² tents, required rigorous research work. In the construction of the 1,500 m² cave, where the characters of Adriana Esteves (Marina) and Maurício Mattar (Leonardo) met in secret, the production made use of fiberglass and natural materials, such as stone and sand.
Jorge Tadeu (Fábio Júnior) in ‘Pedra Sobre Pedra’ — Photo: Globo
The death of photographer Jorge Tadeu (Fábio Jr.) resulted in one of the most striking scenes in the telenovela. His body appeared covered in butterflies, in an image mounted with special effects. The direction had the advice of biologists for the realization of the scene. There was a whole mystery about the killer, only revealed in the final chapters: Gioconda (Eloísa Mafalda).
Murilo Pontes (Lima Duarte) and Pilar Batista (Renata Sorrah) formed a romantic couple in ‘Pedra Sobre Pedra’ — Photo: Acervo/TV Globo
The authors revived the character Murilo Pontes, played by Lima Duarte, in the soap opera A Indomada, shown in 1997. The character participated in a poker game in Greenville, the fictional city where the soap opera was set.
Nelson Xavier and Arlete Salles in ‘Stone on Stone’ — Photo: Collection
To give life to Francisquinha, Arlete Salles had to learn to ride a scooter, the vehicle used by the character.
Andréa Beltrão and Eva Wilma in ‘Stone on Stone’ — Photo: Jorge Baumann/Globo
Because of her character, Úrsula, bathed in a waterfall and the transparent nightgowns she wore, Andréa Beltrão became a sex symbol.
Remember some scenes from the plot:
