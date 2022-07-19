Persistent cough: when should we turn on the warning signal? | Health

shutterstock Cough is a natural reflex of the respiratory system that arises as a result of an irritating process.

When someone starts coughing next to us, we already light the warning signal, but coughing is not always a symptom of illness. In the most common occasions, it is caused by irritating agents, such as smoke, gases and tobacco use. However, any coughing needs to be watched, especially if it doesn’t go away.

According to Rosemeri Maurici, a professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina and a member of the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology, those patients who have been coughing for more than 14 days need to investigate the reason.

“The coughs that we don’t worry about are those that last a few days, usually between five and seven. The most common cause is viral infections, mainly of the upper respiratory tract. But in some cases where there is a bacterial complication, this cough can last up to 14 days. Any event that persists is also a cause for concern, and we should seek medical help to identify the cause”, points out Rosemeri.

The most common coughs are dry cough and productive cough – when mucus is present. However, there are more serious cases such as paroxysmal cough (sudden uncontrollable cough, with quick and short coughs in a single expiration), with blood (which may occur due to bleeding in regions other than the lungs or airways) and loaded ( with a large presence of phlegm, which can be a sign of a more serious disease).

most common causes

The researcher reports the most common causes of persistent coughs and the best way to treat them.

“Of persistent cough, the most common are bronchial asthma, which is a chronic disease of the airways; and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), caused by smoking (smoking). The smoker already has a persistent cough or chronic cough, and when he develops the disease, this cough just changes its characteristic, becoming more intense and accompanied by other signs and symptoms”, says the teacher.

Rosemeri also lists other diseases that cause persistent coughs, such as bronchiectasis (dilation or tortuosity of the bronchi, sometimes caused by scarring from a previous infection), pulmonary tuberculosis and acute post-viral conditions. Coughing can also last in patients with Covid-19 for a long time. In this case, it may be accompanied by shortness of breath and weakness.

how to care

The teacher lists some precautions, such as good hydration, airway hygiene and wearing masks. But she points out that coughing should not be stopped by itself. The disease that is causing it must be treated.

“If we take a cough suppressant medication, we miss the chance of making the diagnosis and can precipitate airway infections. Coughing is a sign that something in the airway is not working properly and is manifesting through it. the use of syrups without a doctor’s prescription is recommended”, he concludes.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.